UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Chelsea v Ajax - Match Preview, Form Guide, Head to Head and more

Ajax travel to London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The Blues inflicted the Dutch giants' first loss of the season when the two met at the Johan Cryuff Arena two weeks back.

After losing their opening match against Valencia, Frank Lampard and his men have turned their form around and now find themselves leading Group H. The Blues have the chance to extend their lead to three points with a victory against Ajax.

Ajax have the opportunity to exact revenge at the home of the Blues after Lampard's side inflicted their only loss of the season during the first encounter. Last year's semi-finalist can go to the top of the group with a victory over Chelsea tomorrow.

Kickoff information

Date: 05, November 2019

Time: 22:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Livestream: SonyLIV

Form Guide

The last five competitive fixtures

Chelsea: W-L-W-W-W

Ajax: W-W-L-W-W

Head to Head

Chelsea: 1

Ajax: 0

Draw: 0

Key Players

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has been on fire for the Blues after Frank Lampard gave the American his first start in the Premier League since August. The American has scored four goals and has also registered an assist in his last three games.

The former Borussia Dortmund man will be hoping to make his mark in the Champions League against Ajax tomorrow.

David Neres

Ajax v PAOK Saloniki - UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round

The Brazilian winger has been on song in the domestic league but has failed to find the net in any of his outings in the Champions League this season. The 22-year-old has scored three goals in his last two matches and will be looking to continue his goalscoring streak against the English giants.