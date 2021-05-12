Chelsea vs Arsenal - 5 key battles | Premier League 2020-21

In a key 2020-21 Premier League game, in-form Chelsea will take on city rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The two teams have been in decent form lately. Chelsea have won four of their last five matches, while Arsenal have triumphed in three of their last five.

In their last meeting, Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1, thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka. Tammy Abraham scored a late consolation goal for the visitors on the night.

However, things have looked quite different since then, as Chelsea have improved under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel. They are in contention to win the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup and have virtually sealed a top-4 spot in the league.

On the other hand, Arsenal find themselves languishing in ninth place in the league and were eliminated by Villareal in the Europa League semi-finals.

Nevertheless, with the stage set for an enthralling clash between the two London rivals, let's take a look at five player battles that could be key when Chelsea lock horns with Arsenal on Wednesday.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) vs Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a poor campaign with Arsenal this season.

Mikel Arteta is expected to start the game in a 4-2-3-1 formation. That could see a tantalising battle between Arsenal left-winger Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Chelsea's right centre-half Cesar Azpilicueta.

Aubameyang has not been at his usual best in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring just ten goals in 26 outings. The Gabonese international managed to amass 22 goals in both of his last two seasons but has struggled for form this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: "It's been such a difficult season for fans and we desperately wanted to give you something positive this season - I'm just so sorry we couldn't do it for you. I need the energy from the fans to help me perform better." pic.twitter.com/YkVEccK5P5 — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 10, 2021

Aubameyang will have to contend with Azpilicueta, who has looked comfortable as the right-sided centre-back in Chelsea's back-three.

Aubameyang did get the better of the Spaniard in last season's FA Cup final, troubling Azpilicueta with his pace and trickery. However, the former Borussia Dortmund has not looked sharp lately, which could make for a far even matchup this time.

#2 Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) vs Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Chelsea's Kai Havertz in Premier League action

After missing the Manchester City game on Saturday, Kai Havertz is expected to be reinstated into Chelsea's starting lineup against Arsenal. Havertz had an unceremonious start to life in the Premier League but has found his footing under Thomas Tuchel.

Against Arsenal, he'll likely face off against Brazilian centre-back Gabriel, who is also in his first season in the Premier League. The former Lille player's form has wavered throughout the campaign, but he will look to end his season on a strong note with a solid performance against Chelsea.

Rio Ferdinand has compared Kai Havertz to Dimitar Berbatov, tipping the German midfielder to become a key player for Chelsea FC in future seasons. pic.twitter.com/6VRHGcjxeA — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 7, 2021

Havertz's combination of size and guile has the potential to trouble Gabriel, making this a box -office clash between two skilful players.

