Chelsea vs Tottenham the perfect audition for Liverpool’s Premier League crown

One of the reasons why many prefer the Premier League to other leagues is because it is never short of the big games. Two weeks ago, the English top flight served us Everton against Manchester United.

Last week, it gave us Tottenham versus Manchester City and Liverpool against Leicester City. As if all these were not enough, the Premier League is back again this weekend with some mouthwatering fixtures.

Top among the pile, though, is Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge when Chelsea welcomes the Portuguese’s Tottenham Hotspur. Both teams are currently flying high but only one can claim all three points.

Sunday’s game will see Frank Lampard pitted against his former boss but, more importantly, it serves as the perfect stage for both teams to audition for who is more deserving of usurping Liverpool as Premier League champions.

Lampard's Chelsea haven't lost in 10 games.



Mourinho's Tottenham haven't lost in 8.



Tomorrow, they meet at Stamford Bridge ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/vRm8X6F3IM — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 28, 2020

Chelsea vs Tottenham could be a title decider

The stage is set and the reward is very high. Tottenham currently sit in second place on the league table while Chelsea are third with just two points separating both sides. And although both managers will not readily admit it, they have their eyes firmly set on winning the league.

"It will be a very difficult game for us. I played in the fixture many a time, and the fact we're in good form towards the top of the table adds spice, we're in positions we want to be in and we're all fighting for those,” Lampard said of the fixture, as quoted by Goal.

"So it's a game that remains special for those reasons, and the league positions, of course, all eyes will be drawn to it."

Indeed, the entire world will be keeping tabs on the outcome of this game. Chelsea haven’t lost in their last 10 games and have won each of their last six games.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have lost just twice all season and have also won their last five games in all competitions. The imperious form that both teams are currently in makes the game more special.

Audition for Liverpool's crown

Jose Mourinho has already laid down the gauntlet after stating that Tottenham have respect for Chelsea but do not fear the Blues. The Portuguese also believes his side is capable of winning at Stamford Bridge.

"We respect their potential and I think they respect our potential. Honestly, I don't think they believe they are going to play an easy opponent," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"I would love them to feel that way, but I don't think they do. Frank is a man with a lot of experience in football and I think they know we are a difficult team that is capable to go there and win."

No matter the outcome of this game, both Chelsea and Tottenham will remain in the top four, but only the winner stands a proper chance of challenging Liverpool at the top.

The last time Chelsea and Tottenham met, Mourinho and Lampard had a mini row on the touchlines. On Sunday, though, it will be an audition for Liverpool’s Premier League crown.