Comparing Manchester United’s Starting XIs from 2023 Carabao Cup final and 2017 UEFA Europa League final

Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 on Sunday (February 26) to lift the EFL Cup, their first trophy under manager Erik ten Hag.

The last trophy Manchester United won before this was the 2017 UEFA Europa League under Jose Mourinho's tutelage. They defeated Ajax 2-0 to win their first, and to date only, Europa League trophy.

The Red Devils squad has seen many changes since then, with only a few players plying their trade for the club even today.

On that note, this article will compare the Starting XIs of the two finals six years apart.

Goalkeepers – Sergio Romero/David de Gea

Romero was used almost exclusively in cup competitions and only seven of his 61 overall appearances came in the Premier League. The Argentine is now back in his homeland playing for Boca Juniors.

De Gea was on the bench for the 2017 Europa League final. He started the 2023 Carabao Cup final given the lack of quality deputies at Manchester United. The Spaniard kept a cleansheet but was booked late on for time-wasting.

Right-back – Antonio Valencia/Diogo Dalot

Valencia is a modern-day Manchester United legend

Manchester United’s captain in the 2017 Europa League final, Valencia, made over 330 appearances for the club across 10 seasons. The Ecuadorian left the Red Devils in 2019 and retired in 2021.

After a tumultuous few seasons, Dalot has finally become the prominent starting right-back at Manchester United. However, he had a poor outing against the Magpies. He was booked as early as the ninth minute and was substituted at half-time for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Centre-back – Chris Smalling/Raphael Varane

Smalling assisted United’s second goal in the 2017 Europa League final. Heavily ridiculed in his final few years at Old Trafford, he eventually left for AS Roma in 2019. His reunion with Mourinho has worked wonders and he remains a key member of the Serie A club.

Joining from Real Madrid in 2021 with a burgeoning resume, Varane struggled with injuries in his first season. He has returned with a bang this season and has been vital for Manchester United’s resurgence. The Frenchman made a goal-line clearance in the dying moments of the Carabao Cup final.

Centre-back – Daley Blind/Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez for Manchester United

A reliable if unspectacular defender, Blind played 141 games for Manchester United over four seasons. He returned to Ajax in 2018 and joined Bayern Munich in a surprise move in January 2023.

Blind’s former Ajax teammate Martinez was brought to Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag. He displaced club captain Harry Maguire and has formed a formidable partnership with Varane. The Argentine was booked in the 2023 Carabao final in stoppage time for getting involved in a scuffle but put in a great defensive shift otherwise.

Left-back – Matteo Darmian/Luke Shaw

Filling in on the opposite flank of his natural position, Darmian put in a decent shift against Ajax in 2017. He was unable to lock in a spot on either side of the defense and ultimately left in 2019. The Italian is currently a key player for Inter Milan.

Shaw struggled with injuries and fitness issues for years before rediscovering his best form and becoming Manchester United’s undisputed starting left-back. He put in a decent shift in the Carabao Cup final, assisting the first goal. Shaw gave away a freekick in a dangerous position in the final minutes and was shown a yellow card.

Center-midfield – Ander Herrera/Fred

A quietly important player, Herrera made nearly 190 appearances in five seasons at Old Trafford. He left in 2019 for Paris Saint-Germain and returned to Athletic Bilbao in 2022. The Spaniard put in a great performance in the 2017 Europa League final and was declared the Man of the Match.

Fred struggled as a defensive midfielder against Newcastle. He picked up a yellow card in the 37th minute and was eventually taken off for Marcel Sabitzer in the 69th minute. The Brazilian remains an inconsistent player, dividing fan opinion.

Center-midfield – Marouane Fellaini/Casemiro

Fellaini was another player who heavily divided fan opinion. He did, however, provide the assist for the first goal of the night in the 2017 Europa League final and was booked in the 52nd minute as well. He eventually left Manchester United in 2019 and joined Chinese side Shandong Taishan where he remains till date.

Another former Real Madrid player with a glittering CV, Casemiro joined Manchester United in 2022 and immediately became a key player. He opened the scoring in the 2023 final just after the half-hour mark and also picked up a late booking for a clumsy tackle.

Center-midfield – Paul Pogba/Bruno Fernandes

Juventus v Chivas - Preseason Friendly

Yet another player with an equal share of fans and doubters, Pogba’s time at United always had an air of unfulfilled potential. The Frenchman scored the first goal in the 2017 final. After six seasons plagued by injuries and off-field issues, Pogba left to rejoin Juventus in 2022. He is, however, yet to take the field after that move.

Fernandes, since joining Manchester United in January 2020, has become key to the Red Devils’ attack as an attacking midfielder. However, the Portuguese had a quiet outing against Newcastle.

Right wide-midfielder – Juan Mata/Antony

Mata spent eight years with Manchester United before joining Galatasaray in 2022. He was a vital player early on but trailed off towards the end of his time in England. In the 2017 Europa League final, he was booked in the 78th minute.

Antony joined from Ajax in 2022 and is yet to show his full potential. He was one of the poorer United players on the day and was replaced by Jadon Sancho in the 83rd minute.

Left wide-midfielder – Henrikh Mkhitaryan/ Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

Mkhitaryan had an eventful game in the 2017 Europa League final. He was booked in the 31st minute, scored the second goal in the 48th minute, and was eventually taken off for Jesse Lingard in the 74th minute. He left in 2018 for Arsenal and now finds himself at Inter Milan.

Rashford was the only player to take to the field in both the finals. The England international scored the second goal in the 2023 Carabao Cup. Initially counted as a Sven Botman own-goal, it was later awarded to Rashford. He was replaced in the 88th minute by Harry Maguire as a tactical change.

Striker – Marcus Rashford/Wout Weghorst

Rashford was barely 20 years old when handed a start in the 2017 Europa League final. He had an ordinary outing back then and was replaced by Anthony Martial late in the game. After a few inconsistent years, he is now United’s primary goalscorer.

Manchester United broke Weghorst out of his loan at Besiktas as an emergency replacement following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. The Burnley loanee assisted Rashford in Manchester United's second goal in the 2023 Carabao Cup final. He was replaced by Scott McTominay in the 70th minute as a tactical change.

