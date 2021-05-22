Could PSG’s Coupe de France win convince Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract?

It’s been under six months since Mauricio Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel as the manager of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Argentine guided the Ligue 1 giants to big wins in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona and Bayern Munich but fell short against Manchester City in the semi-final.

That said, though, PSG face a tough battle to win the domestic league title this season. The Parisians currently trail Lille by a point ahead of the final day of the season.

An unresolved area at PSG is the contractual issues of some star players in the team. Although Neymar has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal, Kylian Mbappe's future continues to hang in the balance.

Kylian Mbappé: 'That's for all the fans' 🏆🔴🔵https://t.co/ojWHg6ZP7a — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 20, 2021

PSG scoop 14th Coupe de France

Despite his future in Paris being uncertain, Mbappe was at his best when PSG defeated Monaco on Wednesday to win the Coupe de France. Pochettino’s side recorded a 2-0 win over their rivals to win the final, thanks to goals from Mauro Icardi and, of course, Mbappe.

This is PSG’s sixth French Cup title in seven years and their 14th overall. This is also Pochettino’s second trophy since joining the club, having already won the French Super Cup.

The Parisians still risk missing out on the league to Lille, but fishing the season with two trophies could pacify their demanding fan base.

🎙️ Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: "We won our second trophy of the season and that's very important for us." 🏆



🎥 You can also find the reactions of Mauricio Pochettino, @marquinhos_m5, @KMbappe and Angel Di Maria. #CDF | #ASMPSG pic.twitter.com/KGRuz7iDqA — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 20, 2021

Mbappe’s contract situation remains unresolved

The summer window will be crucial in determining how PSG will fare for the next couple of years. The club has made massive investments over the years, with the aim of annexing the Champions League title.

These investments are yet to pay off in Europe, but the project is still very viable and there is a need to keep it going. PSG can only achieve this by keeping their best players ahead of next season.

As it stands, Mbappe’s future at PSG remains uncertain, as reports continue to link him with a move to Real Madrid. The young Frenchman has just a year left on his contract, which puts PSG in a very precarious situation.

However, PSG are still showing signs of ambition when it comes to retaining their best players and performing on the pitch. The extension of Neymar’s contract and the club’s victory in the Coupe de France are signs that they intend to challenge at the top for the foreseeable future.

"Losing Kylian isn't being considered," said Pochettino when asked about the future of the 22-year-old, as quoted by Marca. "He's one of the best players at this club. He's in my plans, he's in the club's plans and we hope that we can stay for many years."

Mbappe is definitely one of the best players in the world and PSG must do everything to keep him to remain competitive in Europe.