Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 players who could replace him at Manchester United

Should Manchester United stick with Cristiano Ronaldo beyond the end of the 2021-22 season? He has not scored in the last five games and has contributed nothing of note in that period. If anything, he has hampered the Red Devils' attacking flow.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United in the summer is a possibility

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract when he returned to Manchester United last summer from Juventus on a deal worth €15 million. While he chipped in with some vital goals in the early stages of the new season, he has been pretty lackluster of late.

He also turned 37 last week and it is starting to feel a lot like he has entered the final chapter of his footballing career. Ronaldo has scored just two goals in his last nine appearances for Manchester United.

The Red Devils desperately need a prolific striker with a high conversion rate because they are struggling to put away their chances.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

#5 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Under normal circumstances, Erling Haaland would be a leading contender to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. The Borussia Dortmund striker is arguably the most sought-after striker in the world and is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the world.

However, he is represented by super agent Mino Raiola, who shares a fractured relationship with Manchester United. Raiola has undermined the club far too many times while talking about his client Paul Pogba.

Haaland will be a major upgrade on Ronaldo since the Portuguese has lost that yard of pace which could make all the difference in the final third.

Haaland will also want to join a project where he will win a lot of trophies and Manchester United are not there yet. However, a €70 million release clause in his contract will come into operation this summer and Manchester United are welcome to try their luck as well.

#4 Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

It wasn't long ago that Mauro Icardi was regarded as one of the finest strikers in Europe. However, his move to PSG in 2019 has not really worked out to anyone's liking. The 28 year old has fallen down the pecking order following Lionel Messi's arrival last summer and has been largely demoted to the bench this term.

He has started just 10 games in Ligue 1 this season. It is being widely reported that Icardi will leave PSG this summer. He was reportedly desperate to leave PSG last summer as well. In 86 matches across all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, Icardi has scored 38 goals and provided 10 assists.

The best thing about Icardi is that he won't cost Manchester United a fortune and they wouldn't need to refrain from strengthening other departments. Icardi is a great header of the ball like Cristiano Ronaldo and his predatory instincts inside the box are commendable as well.

