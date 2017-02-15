10 greatest La Liga players of all time

From Laszlo Kubala and Di Stefano to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, we attempt to rank the 10 greatest La Liga players of all time

15 Feb 2017

The Spanish league has never been short of amazing players. Right through the ages, some of the world’s best players have graced La Liga and left their indelible mark on this competition.

From Laszlo Kubala and Alfredo Di Stefano in the 1950s to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the present generation, La Liga has always been the league to watch for football fans all over the world.

Multiple Ballon d’Or winners, legendary strikers, record breakers, pioneering midfielders all played in this league and it is no easy task to pick the 10 best players from a pool of so many ridiculously talented footballers.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the 10 greatest La Liga players of all time:

Note: Players have been ranked based on their performances in La Liga only, number of La Ligas won and the impact they had on their respective teams.

#10 Raul Gonzalez

A prolific goalscorer and a highly creative forward, Raul is regarded as one of the greatest and most consistent strikers of his generation. Raul was a quick, left-footed player, who was capable of scoring both in and outside the penalty area with his accurate and powerful shot.

n addition to these characteristics, Raul is remembered for his leadership and discipline; throughout his extensive career, he never received a red card, and he was rarely booked. For his technical skills, elegance and performances, he was nicknamed "El Ferrari," or "The Ferrari," by Fernando Hierro.

A true and loyal servant for the Los Blancos, Raul Gonzalez displayed amazing longevity at the top level and is still the most capped player in Real Madrid history having played 741 times (343 goals) for his childhood club.

During his amazing 16 year spell at Real Madrid, the legendary number 7 won an astonishing 6 La Liga titles along with numerous other trophies such as the Champions League and Copa del Rey. Raul holds a special place in the hearts of the Real Madrid supporters.