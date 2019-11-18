Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he was substituted by Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri because he wasn't fully fit

Varun Nair
18 Nov 2019

Portugal v Lithuania - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he doesn't enjoy being substituted. The 34-year-old also admitted that he wasn't fully fit for the past three weeks, but still played the last couple of matches to help the Italian champions.

Ronaldo was unhappy after being substituted by Maurizio Sarri

Ronaldo was substituted early in the last two matches by Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri which resulted in the Portuguese international showing dissent after being taken off for Paulo Dybala during the Old Lady's Serie A clash against AC Milan before the ongoing international break.

Ronaldo spoke about the incident after Portugal qualified for the 2020 European Championship after defeating Luxembourg.

"In the last three weeks, I have been playing despite not being fully fit. I don't like to be substituted, but I have been playing despite not being fully fit and I tried to help Juventus. I understand the substitutions, as I wasn't 100 percent.

"In these two games with Portugal I wasn't at 100 percent either. But I am very proud to sacrifice myself for the national team or for my club. In my career, I never had serious injuries, as I usually do between 50 and 60 games, but I am having some discomfort that prevent me from being at 100 percent.

"Someone should have said something, especially the coach or myself, but you know I don't usually talk to the press a lot."

Portugal v Lithuania - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Ronaldo also spoke about his national team's qualification to the Euro 2020 as well as their chances of defending the continental title.

"The target was to be in the Euros and we have achieved it. But the fact that we won in 2016 doesn't mean that we are favourites. We are a team who are difficult to beat, but other sides are the favourites. I am very happy to play in my fifth European Championship."

Ronaldo is expected to return to action for Juventus when they take on Atalanta on Saturday.