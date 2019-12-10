Cristiano Ronaldo's top 5 teammates of his career

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 18:21 IST SHARE

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016

There is nothing that Cristiano Ronaldo has not achieved in his life. Already one of the best players of all time with a few years of his career left to go, the Portuguese superstar has dominated wherever he has gone.

Starting his career at Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo has made a name for himself at Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus - three of the biggest clubs in the world. A 5-time Ballon d'Or and Champions League winner, the forward has won every trophy there is to win at the club level, and he has won them all multiple times.

As great as Ronaldo is, he has played with some brilliant players across the years. Having spent the majority of his career at star-studded teams, the former Madrid player has shared the pitch with some greats of the game. Here, we take a look at the five best teammates Ronaldo has had in his career.

5. Luis Figo

Ronaldo played with the legendary Luis Figo for a while with Portugal

Quality-wise, there is perhaps only one other player on this list who was as good as Luis Figo. However, the former Portuguese international ranks fifth because he and Ronaldo shared the field only with their national team, and their time together was limited.

Before Ronaldo achieved legendary status with Real Madrid and won the Euros with Portugal in 2016, Figo was widely regarded as the greatest Portuguese player. When Ronaldo was just 18 years old, he was called up to the 2004 Euros and started playing regularly with Figo, who was the captain back then. The two formed a deadly combination upfront for their national team, and the then-teenager learnt a lot from his captain.

After a semi-final defeat in the 2006 World Cup, Figo called an end to his international career. He passed down his number 7 jersey to Ronaldo, who wears it to this day with pride. As two of the greatest wingers we have ever seen, there can be no doubt that the future Ballon d'Or winner took a lot of inspiration from his captain. As such, Figo's place in this list is warranted.

1 / 5 NEXT