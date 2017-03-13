Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 13th March 2017

A quick roundup of Europe's top transfer news.

13 Mar 2017

Real Madrid want Eden Hazard

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 13th March 2017. There are a number of blockbuster deals in Europe’s back pages today. Things are certainly heating up as the transfer window draws closer. Let’s head right in.

Real Madrid to offer Morata to Chelsea for Eden Hazard

According to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid want Chelsea’s Eden Hazard after all the speculation surrounding James Rodriguez and Isco’s future. The paper reports that the Spanish giants are ready to test Chelsea’s resolve with an offer of Alvaro Morata plus cash for Hazard.

The Belgian has regained form for Chelsea this season and has scored 11 goals in the Premier League. Whether or not this move materialises remains to be seen but Chelsea are reportedly looking to tie Hazard down by offering him a new deal as well.

Chelsea want Kingsley Coman and Ben Gibson

Coman has impressed one and all with his performances for Bayern

Sticking with Chelsea, Telefoot reports that the Blues have made a huge €60 million offer for Juventus’ Kingsley Coman. The young French winger Coman is currently on a two-year loan at Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga giants are looking at making the move permanent.

Bayern’s offer is €20 million so Chelsea are hopeful that Juventus will accept their larger offer. However, Manchester City are also in the picture and have made a bid in the region of €50 million for the winger.

Meanwhile, according to reports from the Express, Chelsea have been told by Middlesbrough that they can sign Ben Gibson for £30 million. The centre-back has been in superb form for Boro this season and is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

Barcelona have held talks to sign Europe’s in-demand striker

Barcelona have held talks with Andrea Belotti

According to Don Balon, Barcelona have held secret talks to sign Torino’s Andrea Belotti. The Italian frontman has scored 22 goals in the Serie A this season and is one of Europe's most in-demand strikers.

The forward reportedly rejected two offers from the Premier League and signed a new contract last year itself. However, he is interested in a move to the La Liga and Barcelona have made the first move to prise him away from Torino.

Manchester United to make a move for Mesut Ozil

Will Ozil switch loyalties?

Manchester United are planning to make a surprise move for Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil. Football London reports that Jose Mourinho is looking for a reunion with the German midfielder who he coached at Real Madrid.

Ozil has just one year left on his current deal and is yet to sign a new contract. Mourinho wants more creativity in his attack and is in the market for creative players and proven goalscorers. Ozil could leave in the summer after Arsenal’s failure to win major trophies.

Marco Verratti looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Verratti has long been linked with a move away from France

Italian midfielder Marco Verratti has instructed his agent to secure him a move away from Paris, according to Mundo Deportivo. The outlet states that the player was deeply upset by PSG’s Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona and now wants a move out of the club.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and Italy’s top clubs are all looking at signing the midfielder. However, Chelsea have an advantage because Verratti has played under Antonio Conte before with the Italian national side. At this juncture, it seems likely that the Italian could be at a new club next summer.