Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 1st March 2017

A quick roundup of the top transfers stories from Europe.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 01 Mar 2017, 20:06 IST

Batshuayi has struggled for game time this season and could be on his way out

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 1st March 2017. It’s the final three months of the season and things are heating up with many clubs looking at clinching titles and securing big name signings. Here are the top stories from Europe today.

Batshuayi out for Alexis Sanchez or Belotti

The biggest news today comes from The Daily Star, who report that Antonio Conte has deemed Michy Batshuayi as surplus to requirements at Chelsea. The 23-year-old has failed to impress at Stamford Bridge and Conte wants to replace him with a more prolific goal scorer.

The reports say that the Italian has instructed Chelsea to monitor the Alexis Sanchez situation at Arsenal and make a move to sign him this summer as he is currently not ready to sign a new deal with the Gunners.

They also state that Torino’s Andrea Belotti and Swansea’s Fernando Llorente are back up options should Chelsea fail to land the Chilean from Arsenal. Sevilla have been linked with a move for Sanchez as Jorge Sampaoli has a good relationship with the forward from their time with the Chile national team.

Aguero wants Real Madrid move

Aguero has become City’s second choice striker and is pushing for a move to Real Madrid

According to The Sun, Sergio Aguero wants to move to Real Madrid. The player has reportedly held talks with Guardiola about his future but the Catalan coach has refused to give him a guarantee of a starting spot.

Aguero is currently City’s number one striker with Gabriel Jesus out injured, however, that will be the case only until Jesus comes back from his injury. Real will have to pay £60million for the Argentine and could launch a bid in the coming months since Aguero is reportedly very keen on the move.

Allegri could be Arsenal’s next manager

Allegri is all set for a move to England

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has told his close friends and associates that he is set to manage Arsenal next season. He has reportedly informed those close to him that Arsenal have offered him a deal which he is considering seriously. Allegri has guided Juventus to two consecutive doubles in Italy and is interested in managing in the Premier League next season.

Manchester United want Fabregas

Fabregas has been linked with a move away from Chelsea despite being happy at the North London club

According to the Daily Telegraph, Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas. The Manchester United boss has been a long-standing admirer of the Spaniard and feels his side lack enough creativity in midfield.

AC Milan remain the favourites to sign Fabregas but the player has repeatedly stated that he is 100% committed to his current club Chelsea. The touted figure for the playmaker is between £27 million to £33 million, but that is only if the Blues are willing to listen to offers.

Manchester City enter Lindelof race

Lindelof has impressed with his performances for Benfica this season

Pep Guardiola has indicated he is in the market for a defender following Manchester City's woeful defensive performances this season. According to O Jogo, City are also in the race to sign Benfica’s highly rated defender Victor Lindelof.

It appeared as though Manchester United were going to sign him in January but the deal fell through in the end. United reportedly have ‘first refusal’ for the player and City are now the latest club to join the list that contains Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma, in the chase for his signature. He is valued at £38 million at the moment.

Arsenal gunning for Kurzawa

Kurzawa could solve Arsenal’s defensive woes

Arsenal are looking at strengthening their defence in the summer and are in for Paris Saint Germain’s left back Layvin Kurzawa. The North London club have struggled to cope defensively yet again this season and were hammered by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Reports from Sport Mediaset suggest that the Gunners are going ahead with a bid for the £17 million-rated full-back whether Arsene Wenger stays at the club or not.

