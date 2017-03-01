Write an Article

Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 1st March 2017

A quick roundup of the top transfers stories from Europe.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Michy Batshuayi of Chelsea reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Brentford at Stamford Bridge on January 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Batshuayi has struggled for game time this season and could be on his way out

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 1st March 2017. It’s the final three months of the season and things are heating up with many clubs looking at clinching titles and securing big name signings. Here are the top stories from Europe today.

Batshuayi out for Alexis Sanchez or Belotti 

The biggest news today comes from The Daily Star, who report that Antonio Conte has deemed Michy Batshuayi as surplus to requirements at Chelsea. The 23-year-old has failed to impress at Stamford Bridge and Conte wants to replace him with a more prolific goal scorer.

The reports say that the Italian has instructed Chelsea to monitor the Alexis Sanchez situation at Arsenal and make a move to sign him this summer as he is currently not ready to sign a new deal with the Gunners.

They also state that Torino’s Andrea Belotti and Swansea’s Fernando Llorente are back up options should Chelsea fail to land the Chilean from Arsenal. Sevilla have been linked with a move for Sanchez as Jorge Sampaoli has a good relationship with the forward from their time with the Chile national team. 

Aguero wants Real Madrid move

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates as he scores their third goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Manchester City FC and AS Monaco at Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Aguero has become City’s second choice striker and is pushing for a move to Real Madrid

According to The Sun, Sergio Aguero wants to move to Real Madrid. The player has reportedly held talks with Guardiola about his future but the Catalan coach has refused to give him a guarantee of a starting spot.

Aguero is currently City’s number one striker with Gabriel Jesus out injured, however, that will be the case only until Jesus comes back from his injury. Real will have to pay £60million for the Argentine and could launch a bid in the coming months since Aguero is reportedly very keen on the move. 

Allegri could be Arsenal’s next manager

TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 17: Juventus FC head coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and US Citta di Palermo at Juventus Stadium on February 17, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Allegri is all set for a move to England

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has told his close friends and associates that he is set to manage Arsenal next season. He has reportedly informed those close to him that Arsenal have offered him a deal which he is considering seriously. Allegri has guided Juventus to two consecutive doubles in Italy and is interested in managing in the Premier League next season. 

Manchester United want Fabregas

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on February 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Fabregas has been linked with a move away from Chelsea despite being happy at the North London club

According to the Daily Telegraph, Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas. The Manchester United boss has been a long-standing admirer of the Spaniard and feels his side lack enough creativity in midfield.  

AC Milan remain the favourites to sign Fabregas but the player has repeatedly stated that he is 100% committed to his current club Chelsea. The touted figure for the playmaker is between £27 million to £33 million, but that is only if the Blues are willing to listen to offers. 

Manchester City enter Lindelof race

Estoril Praia v Benfica: Portuguese Cup : News Photo
Lindelof has impressed with his performances for Benfica this season

Pep Guardiola has indicated he is in the market for a defender following Manchester City's woeful defensive performances this season. According to O Jogo, City are also in the race to sign Benfica’s highly rated defender Victor Lindelof.

It appeared as though Manchester United were going to sign him in January but the deal fell through in the end. United reportedly have ‘first refusal’ for the player and City are now the latest club to join the list that contains Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Roma, in the chase for his signature. He is valued at £38 million at the moment. 

Arsenal gunning for Kurzawa 

SCHLADMING, AUSTRIA - JULY 13: Layvin kurzawa of Paris St. Germain seen during a friendly match against West Bromwich Albion on July 13, 2016 in Schladming, Austria. (Photo by Marc Mueller/Getty Images)
Kurzawa could solve Arsenal’s defensive woes

Arsenal are looking at strengthening their defence in the summer and are in for Paris Saint Germain’s left back Layvin Kurzawa. The North London club have struggled to cope defensively yet again this season and were hammered by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Reports from Sport Mediaset suggest that the Gunners are going ahead with a bid for the £17 million-rated full-back whether Arsene Wenger stays at the club or not.  
 

