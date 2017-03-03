Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 3rd March 2017

A quick roundup of the top transfer stories from across Europe.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 3rd March 2017. Things are heating up in Europe with clubs making serious moves to clamp down and secure their targets as quickly as possible.

The biggest news comes from Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus, so let’s head straight in.

Manchester United hold talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma as De Gea exit looks likely

According to The Sun, Manchester United have held talks with super-agent Mino Raiola for the transfer of AC Milan wonderkid, Gianluigi Donnarumma. The paper reports that United are ready to offer €50 million to Milan for the Italian goalkeeper.

United’s current number 1 keeper, David de Gea looks set to be on the verge of a move to Real Madrid who have been long-standing admirers of the Spaniard and Zidane has prioritised him as a replacement for Keylor Navas.

Juventus submit bid for Alexis Sanchez

Reports in Corriere dello Sport, state that Juventus have made an initial bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. The Serie A giants have made an offer of €30 million to the Gunners for the transfer of the Chilean forward.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested but the Turin club have made the first move. However, this bid is in all likelihood going to be rejected as the Gunners will be holding out for at least £40-45 million for their star player.

Messi wants Jorge Sampaoli at Barcelona

According to Diario Gol, Barcelona star Lionel Messi has informed the Barcelona board and hierarchy that he wants Jorge Sampaoli to manage the club next season. Messi has identified Sampaoli as the man he wants at the helm to take the club forward after Luis Enrique leaves in the summer.

The Argentine superstar has also made other demands, stating that he wants at least four new world-class signings, with Hector Bellerin and Moussa Dembele being the primary names he has mentioned. Messi is yet to sign a new contract with the Catalan club and is in talks with the board about the same at the moment.

Arsenal and Liverpool fight it out for Lacazette

Reports from the Daily Mirror, state that Liverpool have shortlisted Alexandre Lacazette as their primary target this summer. Jurgen Klopp recently said that Liverpool need a proper striker up front to guarantee them the goals they need to win games. Should Liverpool qualify for the Champions League next season, the Reds would stand a better chance of signing the Lyon hitman.

Arsenal have also been linked with Lacazette for some time now and it now looks like a direct battle between the two for his signature.

Arsenal to sign Marco Reus in case Alexis Sanchez leaves

The Daily Mirror reports that Arsenal are planning to sign Dortmund’s Marco Reus as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez should the Chilean leave. Sanchez currently has 18 months left on his contract and has stalled negotiations with the Gunners for a new deal.

Reus has been linked with a number of clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United but Arsenal are planning to make the first move to sign the German winger.

Conte committed to Chelsea

After reports from Italy suggested that Blues boss Antonio Conte would leave for Inter Milan in the summer. Chelsea have released statements from their manager which confirm that he is 100% committed to the Stamford Bridge outfit. The statements were released on Twitter today.

