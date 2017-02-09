Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 9th February 2017

With Januarys window closed, we look at some hot potential transfers that could happen in the summer, as per news coming in today.

by gaurav.krishnan Rumours 09 Feb 2017, 20:45 IST

Sergio Aguero has lost his place in the first-team to new signing, Gabriel Jesus

Champions League football is just a week away as Europe's heavyweights face off against each other in the round of 16 knock-out phase.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan set to battle it out for Sergio Aguero; Liverpool, Manchester City and Milan fight for Aubameyang

This is quite a merry-go-round of players. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are closely monitoring the Sergio Aguero situation at Manchester City, with the striker currently on the bench under Pep Guardiola. Corriere Dello Sport have reported that AC Milan, backed by their new Chinese owners, are attempting a double swoop for Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Milan and their soon to be new owners from the far-east, are planning to take the Italian club back to its former glory and rumoured to be interested in bringing in Roberto Mancini as manager and the former City boss wants Sergio Aguero. The Argentine striker has said that he will decide his future in the summer with a number of clubs ready to pounce if he decides to leave – €90 million is the ballpark figure at the moment.

PSG, who were also rumoured to be interested in Aguero’s services, have now confirmed that they are out of the race to sign him. Meanwhile, Dortmund forward, Aubameyang has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City, but his relationship with Jurgen Klopp could persuade him to move to Merseyside. With AC Milan now in the picture for both players, it could be an eventful summer for the forwards.

Thibaut Courtois and David de Gea tempted by Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in de Gea, again

In further developments from yesterday, The Sun and The Express have reported that Manchester United and Chelsea goalkeepers David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois are considering a switch to Real Madrid.

The Spanish club are ready to bid around £60 million to land De Gea, who is reportedly preferred by Madrid President Florentino Perez. Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois is also an option with Los Blancos ready to shell out £50 million for the Belgian shot-stopper. Both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte want to keep their number ones, but Real Madrid are ready to spend big and break the world-record fee for a goalkeeper, as Zidane looks to replace Keylor Navas.

Arsenal looking to enter the Antoine Griezmann race; bid for Joe Hart but face stiff competition from Liverpool

Griezmann is certain to leave in the summer

According to nearly every paper in England, Arsenal are set to break the bank to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. The Gunners who are fresh off two defeats to Watford and Chelsea, are looking to go head to head with Manchester United for Griezmann’s signature by triggering the Frenchman’s release clause – which is at £85.5 million. This is a new twist in the Antoine Griezmann saga and it now looks like there will be a direct battle between Manchester United and Arsenal for the 2016 Ballon d’Or nominee.

Arsenal are also looking to resurrect Joe Hart’s career by signing the England No. 1 from Manchester City after his loan at Torino finishes. The Daily Mail suggests that the Gunners are planning a bid upwards of £15million for the English goalkeeper.

However, the Gunners will have to fend off interest from Liverpool, who are also looking to sign Hart. Arsenal's current No. 1, Petr Cech, is 34 and could stay at Arsenal for another season at best.

Eden Hazard and James Rodriguez swap deal

Talksport claim that Real Madrid are planning to offer James Rodriguez in exchange for Eden Hazard or Thibaut Courtois. Both the Belgians are high on Los Blancos’ priority list but the Spanish club understands that both players are integral to Antonio Conte’s first team plans.

However, Real think the London club might be tempted to sell one of the two stars if James Rodriguez is offered in exchange for one of them. Zidane at the moment wants a new goalkeeper so Courtois remains a preferred option. With Gareth Bale and Ronaldo both signing new contracts, it would mean that Hazard would be used in rotation at Real Madrid.

James Rodriguez has failed to establish himself in the Madrid starting lineup, making 17 La Liga starts last season and has started only 4 so far this season.

Manchester United eyeing Danny Rose swap

Shaw has found opportunities limited lately

According to The Metro, Manchester United are looking to offload Luke Shaw after becoming disillusioned by his constant injury problems. Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of the Manchester United left-back having managed him at Southampton.

While Jose Mourinho is reportedly an admirer of Tottenham’s Danny Rose, the paper suggests that a swap deal with the two left backs going the other way might be an option for both clubs. Shaw has been left out by Mourinho for two matchday squads since appearing against Wigan in the FA Cup on January 29th. Rose, on the other hand, has featured heavily for Tottenham this season. Initial talks are yet to happen between both clubs.