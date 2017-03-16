Daily transfer news and rumours roundup: 16th March 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news from across Europe.

16 Mar 2017

Today's stories feature Chelsea's double raid on Everton along with Barcelona's ambitious move for talented youngster and much more. On that note, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 16, 2017:

Chelsea planning to sign two Everton players in the summer

The Blues are said to be closely monitoring the contract situations of two star players at Goodison Park. Daily Telegraph reports that Chelsea are eager to sign Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley amidst their standoff over a new deal.

Lukaku has revealed that he is not going to sign a new contract with the Toffees while Barkley has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal. Lukaku is valued by Everton at a price above £65 million while Barkley is rumoured to be worth around £30 million. Hence, Chelsea will have to spend more than £100 million to secure the talented duo.

Manchester City set for a massive clear out

Massive clear out on the cards!

In a report by the Guardian, Pep Guardiola is said to release 18 players in the summer which will mean a huge restructuring of the first team squad. The Spaniard is unhappy with a number of his current players and is eager to generate good value from them to bring in reinforcements.

The players who reportedly are getting the boot in the summer include Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, Aleksandar Kolarov, Fabian Delph, Fernando, Kelechi Iheanacho, Yaya Toure, Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta, Willy Caballero, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna and Tosin Adarabioyo.

The players on loan who are rumoured to get offloaded are Joe Hart, Eliaquim Mangala, Samir Nasri, Wilfried Bony and Jason Denayer.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich at loggerheads over emerging superstar

One of Bundesliga's rising talents, Julian Brandt is set to cause a bidding war between two major European clubs. Liverpool's interest in the Bayer Leverkusen winger is well known but now the Daily Mirror reports that Bayern Munich have entered the fray and are eager to sign the 20-year-old.

Brandt had rejected a move to the Bavarians a few years back but might be on his way to the Allianz Arena soon if Liverpool fail to convince him to join their ranks.

FC Barcelona make Borussia Dortmund starlet their summer target

Messi’s heir to the throne?

Before joining Borussia Dortmund, Ousmane Dembele had an offer from Barcelona to sign for them in 2016. Now after a successful season under Thomas Tuchel, the Catalans are reportedly looking to try and lure him to Camp Nou again, as soon as the current season ends.

Mundo Deportivo has written that Dortmund are not ready to let go of the future superstar of the game and wants Barcelona to forget about signing him. But the Catalans believe that at the right price, Dembele and his club would be ready to finalise the deal.