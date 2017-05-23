Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 23rd May 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 23 May 2017, 18:55 IST

Zinedine Zidane wants Kante to add steel in his Real Madrid midfield

Zinedine Zidane wants Premier League's player of the year

Real Madrid manager has set his sights on acquiring Chelsea's Ngolo Kante in the summer and has reportedly made him his number one transfer target. Don Balon claims that Zidane wants to have an upgrade on the club's present defensive midfielder, Casemiro.

The Brazilian has struggled this season with form and discipline with Real Madrid ready to sign an upgrade on him in the form of Kante. Chelsea won't let go of their valuable asset easily and Los Blancos might have to make an offer which Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovic cannot resist.

Arsenal to sign young Belgian sensation

Arsene Wenger wants 19-year-old Belgian starlet, Henry Onyekuryu

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners want to sign 19-year-old striker Henry Onyekuru. The youngster is currently playing for the Belgian side KAS Eupen and is also the top scorer of the Belgian league.

With 20 goals to his name, Onyekuru has attracted a lot of interest from top clubs with manager Arsene Wenger keen on developing him at the Emirates. With the out of favour striker, Lucas Perez set to depart in the summer and this youngster can take up his place for the next season.

Manchester United to offload senior player

Chris Smalling’s time at Old Trafford might soon be over

Jose Mourinho is reportedly unhappy with his defensive options and wants an upgrade in the centre back position. ESPN reports that Phil Jones is set to receive another chance to prove his worth to the club but Mourinho is ready to call time on Chris Smalling's United career.

Despite making 35 appearances this season, Smalling has been twice publicly criticised by the manager as his journey with the Manchester club is set to end soon.

European giants interested in Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker is wanted by Manchester City and Bayern Munich

Mauricio Pochettino's decision to rotate his fullbacks has apparently not gone down well with Kyle Walker. He wants to shift loyalties in the summer as Manchester City seem very much interested in the right back. Goal claims that Bayern Munich have now earmarked Walker as the perfect replacement for the just retired Philipp Lahm and are ready to shell out £40 million for the fullback.