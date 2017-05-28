Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 28th May 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 28 May 2017, 21:11 IST

Aubameyang is ready to leave Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool ready to break the bank for Bundesliga superstar

Borussia Dortmund's talisman, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly been looking for a new challenge in his career and according to Daily Mirror and the Bild, Aubameyang is all set to hand in a transfer request next month to force a move away from the recently crowned DFB Pokal champions.

Liverpool have long been linked with the striker and with the Reds set to suffer a setback in their chase of Lyon's Alexander Lacazette, Jurgen Klopp is expected to go all out to sign his former player. Dortmund are expecting a fee in the region of £55 million for the Gabonese striker.

Alvaro Morata picks his next destination

Morata might reject Chelsea for AC Milan

According to Sky Sport Italia, Real Madrid's out of favour striker, Alvaro Morata has decided where to ply his trade for the foreseeable future. It is reported that Morata has agreed a move to Italian giants, AC Milan with the striker believing that he has some unfinished business in the Serie A.

Milan are expected to spend big this season and they won't get a better player than the Spaniard in his position considering their recent plight.

Manchester City plotting a world record bid for French sensation

The teenager is in high demand from all the top European clubs

Pep Guardiola is ready to shock the footballing world with his side, Manchester City ready to bid a record £114 million for AS Monaco's teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe. The 19 year old is expected to be the flavour of the transfer window this time around with Real Madrid also willing to match City's bid.

Telefoot reports that City's Arab owners have sanctioned the deal and the club hierarchy expect the deal to go through swiftly.

Wayne Rooney has a surprise suitor from the Premier League

Stoke City are planning a massive bid for Wayne Rooney

Daily Mirror reports that Stoke City are prepared to shatter their club record and bring England and Manchester United top scorer, Wayne Rooney on board. Manager Mark Hughes is keen on signing Rooney as Stoke's chairman Peter Coates' company and the team's sponsors, Bet365 can afford to pay a hefty sum to sign the Englishman.

It is claimed that Stoke are readying a £45 million package for him and the pull of playing in the Premier League might prompt Rooney to reject advances from the Far East.