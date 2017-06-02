Daily transfer news and rumours roundup: 2nd June 2017

A quick roundup of Europe's top transfer news.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 02 Jun 2017, 19:24 IST

Mohamed Salah on the move again?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 2nd June 2017. Today’s biggest stories come from England with Manchester United reportedly closing in on Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic and Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette plus a roundup of the top stories from Europe’s top four leagues. Let’s head right in.

Serie A

Mohamed Salah set for AS Roma exit

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, AS Roma’s Mohammed Salah is set to leave the Roman club. As per reports he has agreed a €4.5 million a year deal with Liverpool and will join the Reds when the transfer window opens. The former Chelsea winger who did not quite find his feet at Stamford Bridge has enjoyed a good season with Roma and his club are reportedly demanding a sum of €40 million for the player.

Inter set to hire Luciano Spaletti as their new boss

La Repubblica report that Inter Milan are all but set to hire Roma’s Luciano Spaletti as their new boss. Spaletti is also keen on bringing his former player Antonio Rudiger with him to the blue and black side of Milan. However, despite Rudiger reportedly having agreed terms with Inter, his huge transfer fee could prove to be a hindrance in the transfer going through.