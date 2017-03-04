Write an Article

Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 4th March 2017

A quick look at all the major transfer happenings from across Europe.

by Sumedh @MarathiScouser
Football Transfer Roundup 04 Mar 2017, 17:45 IST
MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 18: Toni Kroos of Real Madrid looks on during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol at the Bernabeu stadium on February 18, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
The German is on Manchester United’s radar along with teammate Raphael Varane

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature Manchester United's double raid on Real Madrid as well as Liverpool's summer plans. Along with that, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 4, 2017:

Manchester United plotting double Real Madrid raid 

With rumours surfacing about Real Madrid's interest about David De Gea, Manchester United have made their mind on targeting two Real Madrid first-team players in the summer. Raphael Varane and Toni Kroos have always been Jose Mourinho's favourites with the Portuguese manager all set to break the bank to lure the duo in joining the Red Devils.

Varane was given a Real Madrid debut by Jose Mourinho as Don Balon report that the Frenchman is eager to work again with "the Special one." Meanwhile, Don Balon also reckons that Kroos is currently unsettled at the Bernabeu and wants to try a new challenge in the Premier League

Bayern Munich target the next England superstar

GENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 16: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between KAA Gent and Tottenham Hotspur at Ghelamco Arena on February 16, 2017 in Gent, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Dele Alli has attracted Bayern Munich’s attention

Dele Alli has grown in stature since his move to Tottenham Hotspur. His form has attracted a lot of potential suitors in the recent past with the Daily Mirror now reporting that Bayern Munich is the latest European giants to be interested in the 20-year-old. Alli is tied down with the North London side till 2022 and it would take a humongous bid from the Bavarians to convince Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to part with the budding star.

Along with Bayern Munich, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the midfielder who has made a huge impact in the Premier League since the last couple of seasons. 

Liverpool aim to sign six players in summer 

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a massive summer overhaul

The Guardian have reported that Jurgen Klopp wants to undertake a major transfer overhaul and has made a shortlist of players to target after the current season ends. 2017 has been a dismal year for Liverpool so far as the lack of squad depth has been their Achilles heel this season.

Six players are said to be targeted with almost the same number of players ready to be offloaded. Julian Brandt, Naby Keita and Demarai Gray are the rumoured Liverpool targets while a centre back, a left back and a central midfielder will also be on the manager's radar. 

Chelsea prepare for life after Thibaut Courtois

COSENZA, ITALY - AUGUST 06: Jan Oblak of Atletico de Madrid during pres-season friendly match between FC Crotone and Club Atletico de Madrid at Stadio Comunale Gigi Marulla on August 6, 2016 in Cosenza, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
The Slovenian is Chelsea’s supposed replacement for Thibaut Courtois

With the Belgian being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid if their plans to sign David De Gea fails, Chelsea have already identified Courtois' replacement. Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid has impressed the Chelsea board with the club hierarchy having a feeling that the brilliant shot stopper can reach the next level with a move to Stamford Bridge. 

He had previously replaced Courtois for the Colchoneros when Courtois left Atletico for Chelsea. In the last season, Oblak was one of the best custodians in the world and is expected to command a huge fee if Chelsea come calling, reports Goal.com. 

Teenage sensation ready to leave Celtic 

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 23: Moussa Dembele of Celtic celebrates victory during the Betfred Cup Semi Final match between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on October 23, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Dembele has scored 17 league goals for Chelsea this season

Moussa Dembele, the 20-year-old striker has been seen by many as the next big thing in football. Naturally, the Frenchman has been scouted by almost all of the major European clubs who has already scored 31 goals in 43 appearances since joining the Scottish giants.

Goal.com reports Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in Dembele with his agent recently revealing that at a right price, Celtic will let go of their prized asset.

