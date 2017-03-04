Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 4th March 2017

A quick look at all the major transfer happenings from across Europe.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 04 Mar 2017, 17:45 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature Manchester United's double raid on Real Madrid as well as Liverpool's summer plans. Along with that, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 4, 2017:

Manchester United plotting double Real Madrid raid

With rumours surfacing about Real Madrid's interest about David De Gea, Manchester United have made their mind on targeting two Real Madrid first-team players in the summer. Raphael Varane and Toni Kroos have always been Jose Mourinho's favourites with the Portuguese manager all set to break the bank to lure the duo in joining the Red Devils.

Varane was given a Real Madrid debut by Jose Mourinho as Don Balon report that the Frenchman is eager to work again with "the Special one." Meanwhile, Don Balon also reckons that Kroos is currently unsettled at the Bernabeu and wants to try a new challenge in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich target the next England superstar

Dele Alli has attracted Bayern Munich’s attention

Dele Alli has grown in stature since his move to Tottenham Hotspur. His form has attracted a lot of potential suitors in the recent past with the Daily Mirror now reporting that Bayern Munich is the latest European giants to be interested in the 20-year-old. Alli is tied down with the North London side till 2022 and it would take a humongous bid from the Bavarians to convince Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to part with the budding star.

Along with Bayern Munich, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in the midfielder who has made a huge impact in the Premier League since the last couple of seasons.

Liverpool aim to sign six players in summer

Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a massive summer overhaul

The Guardian have reported that Jurgen Klopp wants to undertake a major transfer overhaul and has made a shortlist of players to target after the current season ends. 2017 has been a dismal year for Liverpool so far as the lack of squad depth has been their Achilles heel this season.

Six players are said to be targeted with almost the same number of players ready to be offloaded. Julian Brandt, Naby Keita and Demarai Gray are the rumoured Liverpool targets while a centre back, a left back and a central midfielder will also be on the manager's radar.

Chelsea prepare for life after Thibaut Courtois

The Slovenian is Chelsea’s supposed replacement for Thibaut Courtois

With the Belgian being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid if their plans to sign David De Gea fails, Chelsea have already identified Courtois' replacement. Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid has impressed the Chelsea board with the club hierarchy having a feeling that the brilliant shot stopper can reach the next level with a move to Stamford Bridge.

He had previously replaced Courtois for the Colchoneros when Courtois left Atletico for Chelsea. In the last season, Oblak was one of the best custodians in the world and is expected to command a huge fee if Chelsea come calling, reports Goal.com.

Teenage sensation ready to leave Celtic

Dembele has scored 17 league goals for Chelsea this season

Moussa Dembele, the 20-year-old striker has been seen by many as the next big thing in football. Naturally, the Frenchman has been scouted by almost all of the major European clubs who has already scored 31 goals in 43 appearances since joining the Scottish giants.

Goal.com reports Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in Dembele with his agent recently revealing that at a right price, Celtic will let go of their prized asset.