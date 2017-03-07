Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 7th March 2017

A quick look at today's transfer happenings from across Europe.

07 Mar 2017

Arsenal set to go all out for Antoine Griezmann

Today's stories feature Arsenal's reported replacement for Alexis Sanchez and Klopp offering Gotze a lifeline. Let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on March 7, 2017:

The Gunners identify Alexis Sanchez replacement

With just 18 months remaining on the Chilean's current contract, Sanchez is destined to leave Arsenal for greener pastures next season. Though Arsene Wenger has tried to defuse the furore over the player's future, it is observed that the dropping of Sanchez to the bench against Liverpool was seen as the last straw in his stint at the Emirates.

Independent reports that Arsenal have identified Antoine Griezmann as a potential replacement for the wantaway Sanchez. The Gunners think that money won't be an issue for luring the Frenchman as they are set to receive a huge fee for Sanchez in the summer.

Along with Arsenal, Manchester United are also in the running for Griezmann with Champions League football being a crucial barometer to sign him.

Chelsea and Manchester City to battle it out for Premier League defender

The 24-year-old has been stellar for Aitor Karanka’s men

Daily Star reports that Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough has impressed a lot of Premier League clubs with his stellar performances for the Riverside club this season. Chelsea are said to be interested in the 24-year-old as the club hierarchy sees him as a potential replacement for John Terry who is in his last season with the Blues.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has been an admirer of Gibson and believes the Englishman can take place of Vincent Kompany in the first team squad. Middlesbrough have set a price of £25 million for the centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp offers a lifeline for struggling Borussia Dortmund man

Mario Gotze might be on his way to Liverpool soon

After the Liverpool manager revealed that he is always in touch with Mario Gotze, rumours started doing the rounds of a reunion between the two. Recently, Gotze was ruled for the time being due to 'metabolic disturbances'.

According to Metro, Klopp is keen to work with the 24-year-old who has failed to set the world alight after his move from Bayern Munich last summer. The Reds manager think that Gotze can be an able option to have next season if they secure Champions League football.

Real Madrid star ready to join Manchester United

The German has been a long-term target for Manchester United

According to a report in Daily Star, Toni Kroos may accept to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United if Los Blancos fail to win a trophy this season. He has been a long target for the Red Devils and the German came close to signing for them in 2013 but the deal fell through at the last moment.

A fresh approach is expected to be made by Jose Mourinho who wants to add a commanding midfielder in his ranks next season.

Barcelona targeting Southampton duo

Romeu is seen as the successor to Sergio Busquets at Barcelona

The Catalans have been impressed by Oriel Romeu's progress under Claude Puel this season and see him as a potential successor to Sergio Busquets. He came through the ranks at Barcelona before joining Chelsea in 2011. The 25-year-old is now a subject of interest from Barcelona along with right-back Cedric Soares.

The Portuguese full-back has also been crucial in the Saints' run to the EFL Cup final as Barcelona see him as a better option for the struggling Sergi Roberto at the fullback position. Daily Express report that a bid of £45 million would be enough for the Catalans to lure the duo to Nou Camp.