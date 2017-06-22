Dani Alves' Premier League payday bucks the retirement trend

Dani Alves is to be reunited with Pep Guardiola as the Brazilian star swaps Turin for Manchester and a project based on European success.

Dani Alves is set to switch to the English Premier League next season

The dynamic Dani Alves is on the verge of completing a move to Manchester City, and the arrival of the Brazilian full-back could be the catalyst to redemption for Pep Guardiola as he looks to restore credibility after a first season without a trophy in his managerial career. Guardiola inevitably felt the pinch of his demanding employers despite their faith in his footballing philosophy, but his success will be judged on silverware, and a reunion with one of his former Barcelona stars could provide the necessary spark.

Alves recently turned 34, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed the red half of Manchester last season that age is only a number, and if Alves can make a similar impression then he will prove to be a very wise investment. His performances for Juventus last season played a key part in their progression to the UEFA Champions League final, and while they fell short at the final hurdle against a formidable Real Madrid side, they impressed enough throughout the campaign to make themselves favourites in the eyes of many at the Cardiff final.

But that is now in the past, and with a career filled with success behind him, Dani Alves finally has the opportunity to make an impression on the English Premier League.

There was dejection for Dani Alves has his Juventus career ended in UCL final defeat

After achieving so much, many other players may have opted for the footballing backwaters of China or the United States for their final payday, but Alves has shown throughout his career that he is a character that thrives under pressure on the biggest stages of all, and he still has plenty more to give.

And if anyone knows what Alves can bring to a team and a changing room, it is Guardiola. A controversial but dependable performer, Alves is one of those players you want on your side rather than against you, and he will cause problems for every Premier League defence with his charging forward runs as well as with his physical capabilities in defence.

Manchester City showed a desperate need last season for a consistent player to dictate matters when others struggle, and despite his past achievements, his impending arrival proves he is still hungry for more.

Watch: Dani Alves - player profile

With 100 appearances for Brazil to his name, Alves is a national hero, and his infectious determination has made him a hugely-popular figure wherever he has played his club football. Manchester City have recently parted company with fan favourite Pablo Zabaleta, and his departure from the right-back position has paved the way for Alves.

There is no doubt that the Brazilian has the potential to replace Zabaleta in the popularity stakes as much as in his defensive role, and there is a genuine excitement of what Alves can bring to both City and the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola and Dani Alves enjoyed incredible success at Barcelona together

Guardiola is not one for sentiment, and this is a calculated addition to his evolving Manchester City project. The Spaniard needs players he can trust to deliver his ideals correctly and effectively ahead of what is a huge season for both the manager and the club.

Guardiola had a difficult welcome to the Premier League and will enter the new campaign with a different appreciation for the challenge that presents itself, and the 46-year-old will need to count on experienced figures like Alves if his side is to succeed both domestically and in Europe.

Alves and Guardiola have shared Champions League successes together, and while Guardiola is young enough to achieve much more of the same in his managerial career, this is Alves' last time to shine on the biggest stage in club football.

Alves already has three Champions League winners’ medals in his personal haul, but the switch to Manchester City confirms he has no complacency over what he has achieved in his career to date. In addition, Alves is one European medal short of equalling the achievements of Paolo Maldini, one of the few full-backs to command the same status as him in the world game.

However, it is difficult to dismiss the logic of Alves again linking up with Guardiola, when the pair enjoyed so much success at the Camp Nou. There may be an element of sentiment attached to the move for Alves, and the reunion offers a much more reliable guarantee that he will enjoy his final few years playing at the very highest level.

Guardiola will have high demands for Alves, but will also have the appreciation of how he should be treated and trained in order to bring the very best out of him.

Dani Alves has much to offer both Manchester City and the English Premier League

But having spent the last 15-years of his career competing in La Liga and Serie A, the Premier League could prove to be the most demanding division yet for Alves, and the challenge comes at the very end of his playing career.

There is a unique intensity about the Premier League that can take foreigners a period of time to adjust to, while the weather will prove as much of a novelty for a player that has spent the majority of his time playing football in the sun.

There will inevitably be questions over Alves' ability to adapt, and his status in the game dictates that there will be pressure on him to produce for Manchester City from the very start. Guardiola has the insight on Alves to manage him correctly, and it is difficult to say which party will be most excited about the move, such is the strong football romance of the story that combines these two leading figures.

A born winner and a player that knows nothing but success, Alves joins a club desperate to dominate, and with it take control of the European game. Dani Alves and Manchester City are certainly a Premier League story to follow with interest next season.

