Danny Drinkwater joins Aston Villa on loan, Brendan Rodgers claims Maddison will stay at Leicester beyond January and more: EPL Transfer Roundup, 8th January 2020

Danny Drinkwater

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League:

Danny Drinkwater completes loan move to Aston Villa

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season, it was confirmed on Tuesday. The 29-year-old completed his dismal loan spell at Burnley before travelling to Bodymoor Heath training ground to complete his medical.

The former Leicester City midfielder failed to integrate into the first-team at Turf Moor and managed only two appearances in all competitions. As a result, the Clarets decided not to extend his loan for the rest of the season, thereby allowing Aston Villa to make a move.

A Daily Mail report claimed that the Villans will pay £110,000 per week in wages to Drinkwater but Sky Sports understand that an agreement is in place for Chelsea to pay for a portion of his wages.

Dean Smith's side is believed to have made initially an approach for the signing of Olivier Giroud but competition rules do not allow more than one loan for the same two Premier League clubs. As a result, the Birmingham outfit opted for Drinkwater as they believe he would be an ideal deputy for John McGinn, who is out until March due to an ankle injury.

Brendan Rodgers says United-linked James Maddison will stay at Leicester 'in January and beyond'

James Maddison

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Manchester United target, James Maddison, will remain at Leicester City beyond the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who has netted nine goals in 23 appearances across all competitions, has emerged as a primary target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this winter, with the Norwegian keen on bolstering his midfield ranks amid an injury crisis within the team.

Rodgers has, however, insisted that Maddison will stay with the Foxes in the foreseeable future, adding that the playmaker is in talks with the club over a contract extension.

Speaking in a press conference, the former Liverpool boss said (via Sky Sports):

"There's no pressure to sell and no need to sell. James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and beyond."

"He's a player we're keen to remain here and help us on this journey over the next years. James and his representatives are speaking with the club and these things take time."

Wilfried Zaha's new agent holds preliminary talks with Bayern Munich

Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha looks set for a departure from Crystal Palace as his new agent Pini Zahavi has reportedly held preliminary talks with Bayern Munich over a possible transfer for the winger.

The 27-year-old recently dismissed his former representative, Will Salthouse, to work with the Israeli super-agent in a decision that has been considered to be a confirmation of his efforts to force a move out of Selhurst Park.

The Ivory Coast international was previously linked with a move to Chelsea and Arsenal but the Eagles refused to lower their £80 million valuations of the player, making it incredibly difficult for him to move elsewhere.

Sky Sports understand that a January move for the winger is highly unlikely unless a huge offer is put on the table and a summer departure is believed to be a more feasible option.

Liverpool join race to sign Norwich City star Todd Cantwell this summer

Todd Cantwell

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell at the end of the season.

According to David Ornstein, the Reds are keen on bringing the England under-21 international to Anfield after his impressive performances for the struggling Canaries.

The 21-year-old has registered six goals and two assists for Daniel Farke's side this season and has also attracted the interest of fellow Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City.

Norwich City are currently at the bottom of the Premier League and should they get relegated by the end of the campaign, a move to Merseyside would sound even more tempting to the Cantwell.

Manchester United and Arsenal target Edinson Cavani not allowed to leave in January

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani looks set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club's sporting director Leonardo reportedly told him that he will not be allowed to leave the Ligue 1 giants this month.

The former Napoli striker, who is in the final six months of his contract with the French champions, was linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal after falling out of favour at the Parc des Princes.

L'Equipe has now claimed that the 32-year-old striker has been told that a departure from the club will not be permitted even though the pre-season arrival of Mauro Icardi has adversely affected his time on the pitch.

It appears Cavani may now be forced to see out the final months of his contract in the French capital before he can make a switch elsewhere.

