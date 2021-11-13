Di Maria the match-winner as Argentina sink Uruguay to close in on World Cup qualification

Did you know that Argentina have not lost a game in over two years? If they were in Europe, there might have been a lot more hype around their impressive run.

The last time Lionel Scaloni’s side tasted defeat in a football game was during the 2019 Copa America when they suffered a 2-1 loss to Brazil in the semi-finals.

Since then, La Albiceleste have gone from strength to strength. Not only did they return to the Copa America in 2021 to take revenge on Brazil by beating them in the final, Argentina also remain unbeaten in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Never has the Argentinian national team been more united than they are currently. The best part is that the current team is very young with lots of potential for the future.

Argentina sink hapless Uruguay

Head coach Lionel Scaloni left out Lionel Messi for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay but Argentina still had enough firepower to win the game. An early goal from Angel di Maria gave La Albiceleste the perfect start and they fought hard to protect their lead till the end.

It wasn’t a completely dominant performance from Argentina and Uruguay could have overturned the result if they had taken their chances. However, the character and spirit shown by Scaloni’s side was simply admirable.

There was a time when Argentina were fragile and lacked belief. All that is in the past now and their win over Uruguay only adds to the team’s impressive victories in the last 27 months.

La Albiceleste close in on World Cup qualification

As it stands, only Brazil have won more games than Argentina in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, with La Albiceleste trailing the Selecao by six points.

On Friday, Brazil became the first South American team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after defeating Colombia. Argentina could join their old rivals in Qatar soon.

With just six matches left in the qualifying, it is hard to see any other side usurping Scaloni’s side. They may not be able to catch up with Brazil, but second-place looks guaranteed at this point.

Argentina currently hold an eight-point lead over third-placed Ecuador and are 12 points above fourth-placed Chile, all of whom have played one more game than La Albiceleste.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Having been unbeaten for over two years, Argentina will now look to extend their form to the World Cup, with qualification almost a certainty.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar