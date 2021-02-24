Dinamo Zagreb vs Krasnodar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Dinamo Zagreb entertain Krasnodar at the Stadion Maksimir in their UEFA Europa League round of 32 second-leg fixture on Thursday.

The first-leg tie between the two sides produced a five-goal thriller, in which Zagreb scored the winner in the 75th minute of the game. Three goals in Russia have given them an advantage in terms of booking a place in the next round.

The Croatian side and the visitors have enjoyed similar form in the league and have won three games in a row.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Krasnodar Head-to-Head

Last week's first-leg tie was the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Modri scored three goals in that fixture, while Krasnodar could only find the back of the net twice.

The Bulls have never won an away game in European competition while the hosts have recorded two back-to-back wins at home in this fixture.

Dinamo Zagreb form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-W-L

Krasnodar form guide across all competitions: L-L-W-W-D

Dinamo Zagreb vs Krasnodar Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

Sadegh Moharrami suffered an ACL injury last month and is expected to stay on the sidelines for another month. Fortunately, the 24-year-old is the only injury concern for coach Zoran Mamić ahead of this home game.

Injured: Sadegh Moharrami

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Krasnodar

Cristian Ramirez is out for the rest of the season for the visitors on account of a knee injury. Goalkeeper Matvey Safonov has not played for the club since 9 December and his participation in the game remains doubtful.

Striker Ari, Dmitriy Stostsky and midfielder Daniil Utkin will also miss the trip to the Croatian capital.

Injured: Cristian Ramirez, Matvey Safonov, Ari, Dmitriy Stostsky, Daniil Utkin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs Krasnodar Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Rasmus Lauritsen, Josko Gvardiol, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Dino Peric; Iyayi Believe Atiemwen, Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec; Lovro Majer, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic

Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yevgeni Gorodov (GK); Yevgeni Chernov, Alyaksandr Martynovich, Yegor Sorokin, Igor Smolnikov; Tonny Vilhena, Yury Gazinsky; Viktor Claesson, Remy Cabella, Wanderson; Marcus Berg

Dinamo Zagreb vs Krasnodar Prediction

Krosnador are dealing with an injury crisis at the moment, which also saw them eliminated from the Russian Cup recently. The hosts have been solid defensively, keeping a clean sheet in three of their last four games.

The lack of experienced personnel in Krasnodar's ranks and Dinamo's current form will be enough to earn them a draw, sealing a last-16 place for the Croatians.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Krasnodar

