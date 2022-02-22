Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Dinamo Zagreb and Sevilla are back in action in the Europa League as they lock horns at the Stadion Maksimir in the second leg of their playoff round clash on Thursday.

The Spanish outfit, who are the most decorated side in the history of the competition with six title wins, picked up a 3-1 win in the first leg and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Dinamo Zagreb were denied a dream start to the knockout stages of the Europa League as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Sevilla in the first leg.

Prior to that defeat, they were on a 12-game winning streak across all competitions, scoring 33 goals and keeping eight clean sheets in that time.

Dinamo Zagreb head into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of a goalless draw with Lokomotiva Zagreb in the Croatian top flight

Like the hosts, Sevilla were held to a draw by Espanyol in La Liga last Sunday when Sergi Darder cancelled out Rafa Mir’s first-half opener.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last six games in all competitions, claiming two wins and four draws since their Copa del Rey defeat against Real Betis on January 15.

Sevilla will now look to pick up where they dropped off in the Europa League last time out as they seek a record-extending seventh title triumph.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the two sides. Sevilla have been utterly dominant in their previous three encounters, claiming wins on each occasion.

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Sevilla Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

The Croatians will be without the services of Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec and Dino Peric, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Kevin Theophile-Catherine is also a doubt after picking up an injury in the first leg.

Injured: Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec, Dino Peric

Doubtful: Kevin Theophile-Catherine

Suspended: None

Sevilla

The six-time Europa League champions will be without Suso, Erik Lamela, Karim Rekik and Anthony Martial, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Suso, Erik Lamela, Karim Rekik and Anthony Martial

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dominik Livaković; Josip Šutalo, Rasmus Lauritsen, Bartol Franjić; Stefan Ristovski, Josip Misic; Amer Gojak, Petar Bočkaj; Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Oršić, Deni Jurić

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono; Jesus Navas, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Marcos Acuña; Fernando, Ivan Rakitić, Alejandro Gómez; Lucas Ocampus, Youssef En-Nesyri, Rafa Mir

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb face an uphill task of overturning a two-goal deficit following their 3-1 first-leg defeat. Sevilla are one of the most experienced sides in the tournament and we predict they will put that to good use and comfortably close out this contest

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Sevilla

Edited by Peter P