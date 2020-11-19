England heading towards a bright future as young stars shine against Iceland

England fans have a lot to be happy about as the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches. The Three Lions boast an exciting team of young, talented players, who are equally hungry for success.

In a week where Germany was humiliated 6-0 at the hands of Spain, England picked themselves up after their own disappointing loss to Belgium to record an emphatic 4-0 victory against Iceland.

Gareth Southgate’s side may have failed to advance to the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. However, the victory against Iceland speaks to the improvements that the team has made in the last couple of years.

Four years ago, Iceland eliminated England from the Euros, in what was one of the most embarrassing defeats in the nation’s football history. On Wednesday, when the two teams faced each other again, the Three Lions start a new team filled with exciting prospects.

Phil Foden completed more take-ons (3) and had more shots on target (2) than any other England player on the pitch against Iceland.



And he has an assist to his name. pic.twitter.com/jFoe79LWNU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 18, 2020

A team of young talents

Aside from Harry Kane who led in attack, the supporting cast of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Declan Rice are all players under the age of 23.

In the end, Foden stole the show with two goals against Iceland, while Rice and Mouth also got on the scoresheet. There were also assists from Harry Winks and Jadon Sancho. Grealish was voted the Man of the Match for his dazzling display in midfield.

This England team has got so much potential. These players can play together for the next decade and this highlights the kind of squad the Three Lions have. This is a group that is bound to dominate world football in the coming years.

“We are very conscious of the crop of young players coming through that we think will be fabulous for England for years to come. It was great for the public to get a glimpse of that,” Southgate said of his side, as quoted by the Guardian.

“They were surrounded by some excellent professionals. It would have been easy for us to not perform well tonight, there was every excuse possible not to perform well. But that wasn’t the mentality of the seniors and I have to say the captain led that from the start," added Southgate.

Gareth Southgate was pleased with the blend of youth and experience as the #ThreeLions ended the year on a high.



📝 @Anish_Dogra (@bcomstweet) — England (@England) November 19, 2020

Currently, the only thing this team lacks is experience, but if they keep playing together, that side of their game will prove. England’s young stars shone against Iceland and a bright and excited awaits this group of players in the future.