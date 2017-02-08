EPL 2016/17: Team of the Week, Gameweek 24

A team of the Premier League's best from gameweek 24.

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the title all but vanished after losing to Chelsea

The London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal seemed to all but determine the title race with 14 matchdays still to go. The weekend kicked off with fresh calls for Wenger’s removal, while Liverpool saw their title hopes all but shattered at the hands of Hull City. Manchester United won big after a long time as they defeated defending champions Leicester City by three goals.

Manchester City pulled a victory out of nowhere when they were close to a draw with Swansea City, but the outstanding game of the weekend was the meeting between Everton and Bournemouth. A total of nine goals were scored in 90 minutes as Romelu Lukaku was in unusually scintillating form as he scored four to wrap up an extraordinary victory.

After an exciting weekend of unexpected football, here’s a look at Sportskeeda’s team of the week:

Goalkeeper

Vito Mannone

Vito Mannone (right) is congratulated for his stellar performance against Crystal Palace

Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone made eight saves at Selhurst Park, two more than any other keeper this matchday. While the rest of his teammates couldn’t stop scoring against Crystal Palace on the opposite side of the pitch, the Italian made sure his side’s defensive record was pristine after maintaining a clean sheet.