EPL 2016/17: SK Turning Point, 7 moments/performances from gameweek 26

Seven pivotal and/or game-changing instances and performances from the weekend's fixtures

@mayamahadevan by Maya Mahadevan Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 09:13 IST

Spurs put four past Stoke as the Potters unravelled against the North Londoners.

Chelsea continue to march on the right track towards the title, edging out a resilient Swansea City side at the Bridge on Saturday.

Sam Allardyce finally had a smile on his face as Crystal Palace saw off Middlesbrough by a solitary goal while West Brom recorded a comeback win against Bournemouth to stay on course in their quest for a European spot.

Everton showcased an exquisite team performance against Sunderland which ensured that David Moyes’ side continued to languish at the bottom of the table, while Watford were lucky to come away with a point against the evidently better West Ham team on the night.

Hull City’s faith in Marco Silva and the manager’s deliverance of points have given hope to the Tigers in their search for points to stay afloat. They drew against Burnley, who came away with a rare away point thanks to Michael Keane’s goal.

Tottenham Hotspur demolished Stoke courtesy of a Harry Kane hat-trick while Jamie Vardy bagged a brace in Leicester City’s stunning victory over Liverpool.

In this article, we take a look at the best/worst performances, along with players and moments that proved to be turning points in their games.

Disclaimer: This article covers only the 8 Premier League games played this gameweek. Please note that the Manchester Derby at the Etihad and Arsenal’s trip to St. Mary’s were postponed due to the EFL Cup finals played between Manchester United and Southampton.

#1 Best goal: Danny Drinkwater

Match: Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Danny Drinkwater scored a superb goal to give the Foxes a two-goal lead

Jamie Vardy had given the Foxes a crucial lead against Liverpool but Leicester’s players had enough hunger to continue to probe during the game’s early exchanges.

A set piece for the home side lurked around in the box for much longer than necessary before James Milner finally got rid of it, but his clearance only managed to find Danny Drinkwater.

The Foxes midfielder volleyed the clearance from range and scored a sublime goal while all Simon Mignolet and the rest of the Reds could do was watch on in awe. Drinkwater’s goal was only Leicester’s second in all of 2017 in the Premier League but it will certainly go down as a contender for the best of the season.

Honourable mentions: Idrissa Gueye (vs. Sunderland), Cesc Fabregas (first goal vs. Swansea City), Patrick van Aanholt (vs. Middlesbrough), Michael Keane (vs. Hull City)