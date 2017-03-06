EPL 2016/17: Team of the Week- Gameweek 27

Important wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Swansea City in another action-packed Premier League weekend.

Artur Boruc helped Bournemouth to an important point

The biggest game of the weekend – Liverpool vs. Arsenal was a shocking capitulation from the Gunners after Arsene Wenger benched their best player this season, Alexis Sanchez. Manchester United drew against Bournemouth to remain in 6th position while Arsenal slipped down to fifth. Victories for Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool ensured that there is still some room to topple Chelsea who travel to the Olympic Stadium to take on West Ham United.

Middlesbrough dropped into the relegation zone after a defeat to Crystal Palace, while Watford and Southampton played out a seven-goal thriller. Swansea pulled off a last-minute winner against Burnley and Leicester continued their resurgent run of form since Claudio Ranieri’s dismissal.

Here’s a look at Sportskeeda’s Team of the Week:

[Disclaimer: Team of the Week does not include Chelsea and West Ham players as they are yet to play. Manchester City and Stoke City are also scehduled for another fixture on Wednesday night]

Goalkeeper

Artur Boruc

Artur Boruc saved Zlatan Ibrahimovic's penalty

Artur Boruc outshone his counterpart, David de Gea, on Saturday as the Cherries travelled to Old Trafford. The keeper made all of six saves to salvage a point for Bournemouth after they were reduced to 10 men just before half-time.

The Polish keeper was calm and composed in the face of repeated attempts on his goal from the Red Devils and capped off his fine performance with a 77th-minute penalty save to hold Manchester United to a draw.