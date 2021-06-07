Euro 2020: 5 top contenders to win Player of the Tournament award

We're just days away from Euro 2020 and given the quality of talent involved, the tournament promises to be an absolute cracker. 24 European nations will battle for continental supremacy and bragging rights over the course of 30 days. By the end of it, we will have a new European champion and a fresh set of heroes.

It's hard to predict the winners of this tournament. There are so many sides that have incredible depth and are brimming with talent. Europe is home to some of the greatest players in football and it will be interesting to see who steps up when their team needs them most.

Euro 2020 will feature some of the best players of the 2020-21 season

Antoine Griezmann of France won the Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2016. He was also the recipient of the Golden Boot. With so many top players going into Euro 2020 in great form, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Here, we predict the top five contenders for the Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament award.

#5 Harry Kane (England)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

England have a very young squad but that doesn't mean they are not serious contenders at Euro 2020. Led by one of the most well-rounded strikers in the world in Harry Kane, England are expected to enjoy a long run at the tournament.

Kane is coming off one of his best seasons at an individual level. He topped both the goals and assists charts in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season. However, Tottenham Hotspur struggled after an early onslaught and ended the season without making much of an impression.

When he plays for the Three Lions, Kane will have much better support all around him. The supporting cast will be chosen from an elite group of players like Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden.

He will also have a solid midfield operating behind him. Kane was the top scorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He has a great mentality and could lead Southgate's men to something big at Euro 2020.

Most goals in the Premier League in 20-21: Harry Kane (23)



Most assists in the Premier League in 20-21: Harry Kane (14)



Robbed of Player of the Season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bdWxpLQZGL — Goal (@goal) June 5, 2021

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Belgium v Wales - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Kevin De Bruyne has just won his second successive PFA Player of the Year Award. The Belgian midfielder played a key role in Manchester City's Premier League and Carabao Cup triumphs in the 2020-21 season.

De Bruyne continues to make his teams tick with his progressive style of play that's aided by his pinpoint passing and ball-carrying skills. Although Belgium will hope that Eden Hazard springs back into form, they ought to be well wary of the fact that De Bruyne is their most important player heading into Euro 2020.

Romelu Lukaku was in great form in the 2020-21 season as well. If De Bruyne is ably supported in midfield, Belgium could be the most devastating team on the counter at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old is easily one of the best midfielders who will play in the tournament. The Red Devils will be hoping that the facial fracture he suffered in the Champions League final won't deter him from whipping out his best.

Very honoured and proud to receive this award twice in a row! 🏆 @PFA pic.twitter.com/H47FZPOLM3 — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) June 6, 2021

