Euro 2020: 5 U-23 stars who could dominate the tournament

Euro 2020 promises to be an exciting affair as the vast majority of the biggest stars in world football are set to battle it out for continental supremacy. Big stages like the European competition have always birthed new heroes. It's a great opportunity for the young players who will be playing in the tournament to lay a solid foundation for their careers.

We have a plethora of extremely talented young individuals who will be strutting their stuff at Euro 2020. Most nations have named squads that have a great mix of youth and experience while a few have leaned towards banking primarily on the former.

Euro 2020 will feature some world-class u-23 players

Many of these young players have already established themselves at club level and a few have made an impression on the international stage as well. But a great run at Euro 2020 will greatly raise their stocks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five u-23 stars who could dominate Euro 2020.

#5 Ryan Gravenberch - Netherlands/Ajax

Netherlands v Georgia - International Friendly

Another exciting product from the famed Ajax academy, Ryan Gravenberch, has already established himself in the Eredivisie. He had turned heads with a handful of impressive performances for Ajax in the 2019-20 season. But he truly elevated his game and started 31 out of the 34 league games this past season as Ajax were crowned champions of the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder. He thrives as the latter and has a strong physical presence which is complemented by some eye-catching technical ability.

He is a slick passer of the ball and ranked second in the Eredivisie for passes completed per game. He made 68 passes on average per game this past season. Now that Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of Euro 2020 with an injury, Gravenberch is expected to start for the Netherlands.

He has the technical ability and the finesse to orchestrate play for Frank De Boer's side in the competition. In fact, he could go on to become a star for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

A first Oranje goal for 🇳🇱 Ryan Gravenberch (19)!



It's going to be a BIG tournament for the Ajax man.

#4 Pedri - Spain/Barcelona

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

18-year-old Barcelona midfielder is coming off an impressive season for his club. Now that Sergio Busquets has come down with Covid-19, Pedri will have moved up the pecking order for Spain. While he is not a guaranteed starter, he can be a real difference maker with his ability to dictate play from midfield.

Pedri ranked fourth among all teenagers in Europe for the most number of key passes in the 2020-21 season. He has established himself as a vital cog in Ronald Koeman's midfield. The diminutive midfielder's agility and ball-carrying ability has already earned him comparisons with a certain Andres Iniesta.

With 37 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona, there is no doubt that Pedri is ready for the big stage. But it remains to be seen whether he will be afforded ample opportunities at Euro 2020. If he is, then we could see the very best of the talented youngster.

Pedri is the only player in history to play 50+ games for Barcelona in a single season while still a teenager.

