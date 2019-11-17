Euro 2020 Qualifiers | Luxembourg 0-2 Portugal: 3 Talking Points

On a wet and patchy Stade Josy Barthel in Luxembourg, Portugal did just enough to edge out the hosts, with a first-half goal from Bruno Fernandes and a late tap-in from Cristiano Ronaldo ensured the visitors wrapped up 2019 with maximum points.

In front of just over 8,000 fans, Luxembourg gave their best in a bid to avoid an embarrassing scoreline and they held their more illustrious opponents at bay for most of the match and might have come away with something but for a lack of composure in the final third.

The fixture wraps up proceedings from Group B of Euro 2020 Qualification and here, we highlight three talking points from the fixture.

#3 Portugal secure qualification for Euro 2020

Portugal have secured qualification for Euro 2020

Portugal are defending European champions, having defeated France on their own perch three years ago to secure their first international trophy.

However, their qualification series got off to a poor start with two consecutive draws in their opening fixtures and their subsequent absence due to their participation in the semifinal of the Nations League leaving them playing catchup.

They responded in some style and won their next three matches consecutively to put them right back into the thick of things, although their defeat to Ukraine on matchday 6 secured qualification for the East Europeans and left Serbia and Portugal battling it out for the last automatic qualification spot from the group.

The Iberian nation came into the fixture with Luxembourg a point clear of Serbia and knowing only needed to match Serbia's result to secure their spot in the continental showpiece next year.

Although they had a fail-safe in the form of a play-off by virtue of finishing top of their Nations League group, Portugal would have sought to avoid that route by going all out for victory.

While they might have struggled at times, Portugal ultimately did enough for all three points, ensuring that the champions would be on hand to defend their continental title.

