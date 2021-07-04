Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 best players from the quarter-finals

We have reached the business end of Euro 2020, with Italy set to face Spain and England to play Denmark in the semi-finals.

It has been a scintillating tournament, with many exciting matches. The quarter-finals were enticing as teams produced some excellent performances. So it would be fair to say that the four aforementioned teams deserved to reach the last four at Euro 2020.

There have been some top individual performances at Euro 2020. Unfortunately, one of the best players in the tournament, Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola, will no longer take part in Euro 2020 due to a serious injury.

On that note, let's have a look at the five best players in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

#5 Pedri (Spain)

Pedri

Luis Enrique's Spain have had their struggles at Euro 2020, but have done well to reach the semi-final of the tournament.

Pedri has arguably been their best player so far at Euro 2020. Enrique's decision to start the 18-year-old ahead of the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Fabian Ruiz has paid dividends. Pedri has dominated the midfield for his country in every game and has impressed with his excellent passing ability.

😯 Only Toni Kroos (98) has completed more passes in to the final third at #EURO2020 than Pedri (97)



🇪🇸 18 years old, at his first major tournament, and already making his presence felt in Spain's midfield pic.twitter.com/OZcyNCzMkg — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 28, 2021

Pedri has started every game at Euro 2020 for Spain and is likely to start against Italy in the semi-final. The Barcelona star has been the best young player at the tournament, by a comfortable margin.

#4 Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

Giorgio Chiellini

Roberto Mancini's Italy have been phenomenal to watch at Euro 2020, with their vibrant attacking play once again in display against Belgium in the quarter-final.

They beat Belgium 2-1, with the likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Jorginho particularly impressive. However, Giorgio Chiellini once again showed why he was regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world during his prime, turning back the clock in a classic defensive masterclass.

Giorgio Chiellini will sign a new contract with Juventus in the next days/weeks. He’s expected to stay until June 2022 and be part of the project for one more season - he’s been great again yesterday vs Belgium. 🔵🇮🇹 #Juventus #Chiellini — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2021

The 36-year-old does not complicate the art of defending. Belgium were unable to penetrate the Italian wall, thanks to the presence of their veteran captain. Chiellini still has a lot to offer at the highest level if performances like the one against Belgium are anything to go by.

