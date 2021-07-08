Euro 2020: Ranking the 5 best players from the semi-finals

After nearly a month of high-octane action, we are down to two teams at Euro 2020. England will face off against Italy in the final of the continental competition at Wembley on Sunday.

While European powerhouses like France, Germany and Portugal, among others, have fallen along the way, England and Italy have been able to hold their ground. They have been two of the most consistent sides in the tournament and have truly earned their spot in the final.

England and Italy were tested to the limits in Euro 2020 semi-finals

Italy took on Spain on Tuesday in what became a thrilling encounter. La Roja dominated possession and took the game to the Azzurri but lacked the clinical precision to convert their dominance into goals.

Italy took the lead through Federico Chiesa but Spain restored parity thanks to Alvaro Morata's strike in the 80th minute. The game was ultimately decided on penalties and Italy beat Spain 4-2 in the shootout.

England and Denmark clashed on Wednesday for a place in the final and it was an entertaining match between two well-drilled sides. After the game ended 1-1 in normal time, England sealed the deal thanks to a Harry Kane goal in extra time.

The Euro 2020 final will undoubtedly be an exhilarating affair. But before that, let's take a look at five of the best players in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

#5 Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark)

Kasper Schmeichel once again gave it all he had and was unfortunate to end up on the losing side. He made a total of nine saves against the Three Lions but his efforts went in vain as Denmark were beaten in extra-time.

Schmeichel made himself big and was excellent with his positioning to deny Raheem Sterling right before England's equalizer.

The Leicester City goalkeeper couldn't do anything about Simon Kjaer's own goal. He flung himself to his right and clawed away a Harry Maguire header to keep the score at 1-1. Schmeichel also guessed the right way to stop Kane's penalty but the ball subsequently fell kindly to the England striker, who had no trouble tapping it home.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has become a man for the big occasion. But it's a pity that despite his best efforts, the Danes just couldn't progress to the Euro 2020 final.

#4 Jorginho (Italy)

It was not exactly the most comfortable outing for Jorginho as Italy didn't see as much of the ball as they usually do. The Italian maestro is adept at orchestrating play but had to do a lot of chasing against a formidable Spanish midfield unit.

However, the Chelsea man made sure that Italy weren't overrun in midfield. He was crucial to Italy getting back into the game. Jorginho also looked like he had ice in his veins as he sent Unai Simon the wrong way to score the winning penalty for Roberto Mancini's men.

Jorginho has been one of Italy's guiding lights this summer. He made eight interceptions against Spain and will be crucial to their chances in the final against an energetic English midfield.

