Evaluating Manchester United's transfer targets

2021-2022 was Manchester United's worst Premier League season ever, as the Red Devils could only gather 58 points from their 38 games. They also missed out on the Champions League and could only manage to qualify for the Europa League.

The transfer window has begun and United are in the market to look for the missing pieces that will strengthen their squad. They have been linked with various players as per multiple reports but are yet to make their first summer signing.

The Red Devils will look to immediately bounce back under their new coach Erik ten Hag, who will need all the reinforcements he can get to revive a flagging team.

Ten Hag, who comes to the club after winning his third Eredivisie title with Ajax, needs to be given time to implement his style of play.

His 4-3-3 formation worked well for Ajax, but using it in the Premier League with Manchester United will be a challenge. Ten Hag will need to rebuild the United squad from scratch with only a few capable players left in the current squad.

Let's evaluate Manchester United's transfer targets and how each will improve the squad.

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona.

Since the start of the transfer window, Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. FC Barcelona's weak financial situation has put them under pressure to sell some of their best players, De Jong being one of them. The Dutchman is currently their highest-paid player with a weekly wage of £354,000.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Barcelona have turned down this opening bid - but clubs remain in contact.



De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting. Manchester United have made an opening proposal for Frenkie de Jong after talks started June 1. €60m plus €10m add-ons.Barcelona have turned down this opening bid - but clubs remain in contact.De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting. Manchester United have made an opening proposal for Frenkie de Jong after talks started June 1. €60m plus €10m add-ons. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCBarcelona have turned down this opening bid - but clubs remain in contact.De Jong has never indicated his desire to anyone. He’s still waiting. https://t.co/UlW7NurAAi

The move looks close to completion but the clubs are yet to agree on a fee.

Having played under Ten Hag at Ajax, de Jong could be a key signing for United. His excellent ability to control the midfield could bring balance to a struggling United team. But he lacks the defensive mindset that could add steel to a leaky team which conceded an alarming 57 goals in the league in their last campaign.

His signing will also mean fewer minutes for Donny van de Beek, who has struggled for game time since joining United in 2020. Scott McTominay and Fred will also have to fight for their places in the playing eleven. However, his addition would also lift some of the burden off Bruno Fernandes.

Whether Ten Hag look for a more defensive midfielder like West Ham's Declan Rice or Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is to be seen.

Antony

Manchester United have submitted a £38m offer for Ajax winger Antony, according to Metro. The talented 22-year Brazilian had his best season with Ajax last year, netting 12 goals and assisting 10 in 33 matches under Ten Hag.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Would you be happy with this addition?



#mufc Reports are suggesting Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement for Antony 🗞️Would you be happy with this addition? Reports are suggesting Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement for Antony 🗞️🔥Would you be happy with this addition? #mufc https://t.co/MsRH2XePxW

This has come as a surprise to many as United don't lack quality on the wing. They already have the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga in their ranks.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Joga Bonito. Ajax star Antony is a born entertainer.



#UCL Joga Bonito. Ajax star Antony is a born entertainer. 🇧🇷 Joga Bonito. Ajax star Antony is a born entertainer. #UCL https://t.co/3EI2q4SPmM

His addition would provide the squad depth and competition for places, but younger players like Pellistri and Diallo could look to get game time elsewhere.

Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United failed to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica, as his €100m valuation was seen as too steep. But the valuation was met by United's rivals Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #LFC



Deal done yesterday, meeting in Portugal.

Darwin now in Spain.

Medicals tomorrow in England.

Contract until 2028, six year deal.

Liverpool will pay €80m fee plus €20m add ons.



Never been in doubt. Here we go confirmed for Darwin Núñez > Liverpool dealDeal done yesterday, meeting in Portugal.Darwin now in Spain.Medicals tomorrow in England.Contract until 2028, six year deal.Liverpool will pay €80m fee plus €20m add ons.Never been in doubt. Here we go confirmed for Darwin Núñez > Liverpool deal 🔴🤝 #LFC▫️ Deal done yesterday, meeting in Portugal.▫️ Darwin now in Spain.▫️ Medicals tomorrow in England.▫️ Contract until 2028, six year deal.▫️ Liverpool will pay €80m fee plus €20m add ons.Never been in doubt. https://t.co/mfdk39IY7A

After missing out on one of the best young prospects in Europe, United could look to sign a proven veteran.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are ready to make a bid for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker, whose deal ends next year with Bayern Munich, has made it clear that he wants to leave. His preferred destination is Barcelona, but Barca don't have the finances yet to complete the signing.

Lewandowski could leave Bayern after seven years in which he won 10 Bundesliga titles, one Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup. He has scored a massive total of 344 goals while providing 72 assists in 374 appearances for the club.

FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga

Manchester United could come in and snap the striker away from the Catalan club.

Manchester United only have Cristiano Ronaldo as an out-and-out striker with no other options available on the bench.

If Lewandowski joins Manchester United, the world could witness a most lethal attacking duo formed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United have lacked a quality right-back despite having Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at their disposal. Wan-Bissaka has struggled while joining the attack, with Dalot being defensively sluggish.

However, Denzel Dumfries could be a solution to their problems. The 26-year-old Dutchman has impressed since joining Inter Milan from Ajax for £11m last season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Manchester United are interested in signing Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan with the Serie A side ready to sell, according to reports Manchester United are interested in signing Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan with the Serie A side ready to sell, according to reports 👀📝

There is a price tag of £26m on the wing-back, according to Metro, which Manchester United could easily pay and strengthen their defense.

If Dalot or Wan Bissaka leave, signing Dumfries would certainly make a lot of sense.

Dumfries played a total of 45 games for Inter last season in which he scored five goals and provided seven assists.

LIVE POLL Q. Will United add quality players this summer? Yes No 6 votes so far