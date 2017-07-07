Every Premier League club's record signing

The Premier League sides are no strangers to dishing out big money for players and here are all the top division sides' transfer records.

Arsenal broke their transfer record for Lacazette

As football gets richer and richer, the transfer fees get bigger and bigger. Last window saw the most money spent in a transfer window and also on a player as Paul Pogba shattered the transfer record with his move to Manchester United. Expect no less this time.

The Premier League constituted a large portion of the aforementioned record and with the clubs’ valuation of players reaching dizzying heights, here’s a look at the English sides’ record buys.

Arsenal

The previous record was held by Ozil who was signed for £42.5m from Real Madrid. The record now stands with Lacazette who was signed for £52.7m from Lyon recently.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Australia’s Mathew Ryan bought from Valencia, this summer, for £5m holds the record for the club. They may yet again break their transfer record this summer.

Bournemouth

Nathan Ake

Having played for the Cherries on loan for just half a season, Nathan Ake cost them £20m, making him their record signing after Eddie Howe signed him from Chelsea this summer.

Burnley

Robbie Brady

Robbie Brady became Burnley’s record signing this past January when he signed for them for a reported fee of £13m.

Chelsea

Fernando Torres is Chelsea’s most expensive signing

Fernando Torres still remains the Blues record signing at £50m. Since that signing, Chelsea have not spent more than £40m on a single player till date.

Crystal Palace

Benteke signed for Palace last summer

In August 2016, Crystal Palace completed the signing of Christian Benteke for a fee of £27m which could further rise by £5m, taking the fee to £32m.

Everton

Everton broke the bank for Pickford this summer

As of now, Jordan Pickford remains Everton’s record signing at £30m. This fee could also be met by Michale Keane, who recently signed for The Toffees. But that deal has a number of clauses.

Huddersfield Town

Steve Mounie

The club broke their transfer record twice in less than 24 hours after signing Steve Mounie for £11.45m, breaking their previous best of £11m for Tom Ince.

Leicester City

Islam Slimani

The Foxes broke their transfer record on the last day of the 2016-17 summer transfer window by signing Islam Slimani for a reported fee of £29m. They beat West Brom for the signature of Algerian striker.

Liverpool

Liverpool signed Salah, albeit after a few years

Having missed out on the signature of the Egyptian winger few years ago, Liverpool finally signed Salah for a record fee of £36.9m which could increase to £43.9m with additional clauses.

Manchester City

De Bruyne has been a special player for the Sky Blues

Having joined Wolfsburg for £18m, the Belgian midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne became Manchester City’s record signing a year later in 2015 for £55m.

Manchester United

Pogba current holds the transfer record

Paul Pogba left the red devils in 2012 only to return back to Old Trafford in 2016 as United’s record signing for £89.3m. The Frenchman had a pretty good first season as well and didn’t buckle under the massive transfer fee pressure.

Newcastle United

Michael Owen

It’s been almost 12 years since Newcastle broke their transfer record by signing Michael Owen for £21.25m. Now back in the Premier League, Rafa would be looking to break this record soon.

Southampton

Boufal was signed for a record fee but hasn’t been able to make an impact

Southampton broke their transfer record by signing Moroccan midfielder Sofiane Boufal for £21m last year.

Stoke City

Imbula has flattered to deceive at Stoke City

Having signed for the Potters in the winter transfer window of 2016, Frenchman, Gianneli Imbula is expected to leave the club this summer with Stoke ready to sell the midfielder for a loss after making him the club’s record signing for £18.3m

Swansea City

Borja Baston

Having signed for a club record fee of £15.5m, Borja Baston has been sent on a season-long loan to Malaga. Things don’t look good for the Spanish striker.

Tottenham Hotspur

Moussa Sissoko

On 30th August, Spurs completed the signing of Eric Lamela for a fee of £25.8m+£4.2m as bonus payments adding upto £30m. This fee was again matched last year when the North London outfit completed the signing of Moussa Sissoko for £30m.

Watford

Isaac Success

Isaac Success signed a five-year contract with Watford, having arrived from Granada last year for a record transfer fee of around £12.5m.

West Brom

Nacer Chadli

Nacer Chadli completed his transfer from Tottenham to West Brom in August 2016 for a fee of £13m and is the Baggies’ record buy.

West Ham United

Andre Ayew

West Ham’s biggest ever signing came last year in August when they signed Andre Ayew from Swansea for £20.5m