Fabinho admits interest in joining Manchester United

Fabinho opens the door to both the Premier League and Manchester United.

Fabinho can play at right-back or central midfield

What’s the story?

Fabinho has revealed that one day he would love to play at Manchester United and that his objective in the future is to join a top European club. The 23-year-old, who faced Manchester City on Tuesday night in the Champions league, has also been linked with Arsenal and Serie A giants Juventus.

The Brazilian revealed that the Premier League is where he wants to be, but that is in the future.

Also Read: Manchester City to beat a host of European giants for the signature of Monaco's Fabinho

“I know my name was linked with more than one English club but I am happy at Monaco at the moment," said the Monaco man, during the pre-match conference. “I have a contract until 2021, but the Premier league is a league that interests me and maybe one day I will come and play here.”

He further added “My objective is to get to a club with the dimension of Manchester United. I have no clue if one day I’ll be a United player, but I’ll keep on working so it stops being a rumour and becomes reality.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Brazilian is a highly versatile player and has the ability to play as either a right back or in a more central role in the midfield. He was brilliant during the Champions league clash, assisting both Falcao and Kylian Mbappe with brilliant long balls to both strikers.

His father has also stated that while Fabinho has stated that he’d love to play at Manchester United, the 23-year-old right back may snub Old Trafford for the Etihad Stadium instead.

The heart of the matter...

Fabinho who has slowly become one of Monaco’s stars, has been linked extensively with to both Manchester United and the Premier League, as his value continues to rise with brilliant performances both in the Ligue 1 and the Champions League. The Brazilian has emerged as one of the best right-backs in Europe and has been an integral part in helping propel his side to the top of the table, three points above last season winners PSG.

Fabinho has admitted that the allure of playing in one of the best leagues in Europe has attracted him. He has played under Jose Mourinho during his loan spell at Real Madrid and made his debut in one of Mourinho’s final games at the Bernabeu. However rated at upwards of £35 million, the Monaco man will not come cheap for any club.

The Brazilian also talked about his discussions with Chelsea stars in the past and present about a possible change in scenery in the near future. The 23-year-old spoke to both David Luis and Filipe Luis, his teammates from the Brazilan national team.

What’s next?

Despite a 5-3 loss to Manchester City, the defensive midfielder is optimistic at his team’s chances at winning the second leg, especially with the match being played at the Stade Louis II, in front of their own fans.

(Video Courtesy: miroP10 YouTube Channel)

Sportskeeda’s take

With the current Manchester United right back, Antonio Valencia in good form at Old Trafford, and with Jose Mourinho claiming that the Ecuadorian is one of the best in his position, it remains to be seen if a deal materialises.

But given that the 23-year-old also has the talent and the skill to play as a central midfielder, he may the ideal candidate to become Paul Pogba’s midfield partner. However, Pep Guardiola is on the hunt for full-backs, with Bacary Sagna looking very likely to depart the club, Mourinho may want to make his presence know and fast.