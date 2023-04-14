The first leg fixtures of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals are in the history books and there was plenty of drama right from the get-go.

In England, the biggest fixture in the quarterfinals turned out to be the most one-sided as Manchester City put Bayern Munich to the sword. The Citizens put three past the hapless Bavarians and they now have one foot in the Champions League semifinals.

In Portugal, Inter Milan ran out comfortable winners against Benfica with goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku. With the next leg set to be played in Milan, the Italians are also likely to qualify for the semifinals.

In Madrid, Real Madrid turned the screws on Chelsea in a dominant display that saw them run out 2-0 winners. Both Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. were on song on a comfortable night for the Blancos, who are looking to make their third successive semifinal appearance in the competition.

In Italy, the battle between the two Italian giants looks set to go right down the wire as Napoli suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the home of seven-time champions AC Milan. With the next leg set to be played in Naples, the Serie A leaders will hope to make the home advantage count and proceed to the next round.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the best stats from this week's Champions League action:

Best Stats from this Week's Champions League Action (game-wise)

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 25 UEFA Champions League home games (W23, D2), the longest such run by an English side in the competition's history.

Bayern's loss against City was only their third in the last four seasons (W34, D3). However, each defeat came in the first leg of a quarter-final in the last three seasons.

Erling Haaland scored his 45th goal of the season, making him the player with the most goals for a Premier League player in a single season.

After securing a three-goal lead in the first leg, teams have secured progression to the next round of the Champions League in 37 out of the 41 times it has happened. Only Milan vs Deportivo in 2004 QF, PSG vs Barcelona in 2017 Ro16, Barcelona vs Roma in 2018 QF, and Barcelona vs Liverpool in 2019 SF are the exceptions.

Benfica vs Inter Milan

Benfica have failed to win any of the games played against Inter in European competition (D1, L3).

Inter Milan have secured four successive clean sheets in UEFA Champions League for the first time ever.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 18 goals in the Champions League, the most by any player from Belgium.

Inter's win against Benfica away from home was the 50th instance of an away team winning the first leg of a knockout tie by multiple goals.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Chelsea have failed to score in four successive matches in all competitions for the first time since November/December 1993.

Carlo Ancelotti has won 35 games in UCL as a Real Madrid manager, overtaking Vincente del Bosque (34) to become the manager with the most wins for Real in the competition.

Karim Benzema has become only the second player after Lionel Messi (27) to score 20 or more goals against English opponents in the Champions League.

Benzema has also become the fourth player to score 90 goals in UCL after Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (128) & Robert Lewandowski (91).

AC Milan vs Napoli

AC Milan have progressed to the next round of a knockout tie in seven of their previous nine attempts after winning the first leg. Only against Deportivo Coruna (2003-04 quarter-finals) and Barcelona (2012-13 last 16) did they fail to do so.

Two of Napoli's five defeats this season have come against AC Milan, with Stefano Pioli's side the only team to beat runaway Serie A leaders multiple times this season.

Milan have kept five successive clean sheets for the first time in the Champions League since 2004-05.

Milan have never lost to an Italian opponent in UCL (3W, 3D, 0L). The Rossoneri have also kept five clean sheets in those games.

Stats courtesy: ESPN & Whoscored

