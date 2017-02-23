Fantasy Premier League 2016-17: 5 Players to pick for Gameweek 26

Sportskeeda turns scout as we bring to you our five picks for Gameweek 26.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 15:00 IST

The Belgian’s home form makes him essential to your team

Manchester United and Southampton’s meeting in the EFL Cup final means that the two will miss their fixtures and ensure that Manchester City and Arsenal who were to play them respectively, will also not be a part of Gameweek 26.

Chelsea suffered a minor setback against Burnley last gameweek as the Blues drew the match which ended 1-1. Unfortunately, for Spurs they could not capitalise on the situation and lost to Liverpool with a fine performance from Sadio Mane. Manchester City, meanwhile, continued their resurgence with a fine performance but lost Gabriel Jesus to an injury.

Elsewhere, Arsenal beat Hull City by 2 goals at home. The gap between 2nd and 6th is now down to a mere four points.

FA Cup fixtures ensured that there was a long wait between Gameweek 25 and 26, but here we are, ready for the next set of fixtures of the Barclays Premier League.

Let’s take a look at 5 players to pick in Fantasy Premier League for the next gameweek:

#1 Romelu Lukaku – 9.9

The Belgian forward looks like an enticing prospect considering that Everton’s next game is to be played at Goodison Park. The player has scored six goals in his last three home games and is a great contender for the armband this week. Although there was an injury issue, manager Ronald Koeman has insisted that the player will be fit for the next game. Lukaku’s inconsistency is a big flaw, however, that should not deter us from picking a player of his calibre.

Everton host Sunderland this gameweek and will be looking to ensure that they get all 3 points at home. The Black Cats have a defence that has fallen apart multiple times this season and there is a good chance that Everton will run riot against them.

Next 3 fixtures: Sunderland(H), Spurs(A), West Brom(H)