Fantasy Premier League 2019-20: 10 defenders to boost your FPL points

Virgil van Dijk is widely regarded as the best defender in the Premier League.

Defenders in Fantasy Premier League are often chosen far too quickly so that managers can move onto who they believe are the main point-scorers: the midfielders and strikers. In actuality, the defenders are just as likely to pick up points - particularly if they are full-backs.

Full-backs have the option to burst forward which gives them a chance to earn an assist or even grab a goal. If they can do this whilst also keeping a cleansheet, the points will rack up significantly.

Having said that, central defenders can also pick up plenty of points over the course of a season but they have to be picked carefully. Simply choosing defenders that belong to the top clubs in the league isn't an option as even the best sides aren't guaranteed shutouts. One could select a defender from a mid-table side and potentially end up with the same amount of points, or more, than a player belonging to the big side.

There are many factors you have to consider when selecting a defender for your squad. So, here are ten defenders who can boost your FPL points tally this season.

#10 Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion) - £4.6m

Lewis Dunk has been a rock at the back for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lewis Dunk is an integral part of Brighton & Hove Albion’s back-four which means he will play in a lot of games this season. This is the first positive that FPL managers may notice. Add to that the three cleansheets he has picked up this season, and you’ll begin to understand why Dunk is a popular selection.

The 27-year-old only costs £4.6m, which is incredibly cheap for a player of his ability. He has accumulated a total of 33 points from eight matches in the Premier League thus far - a respectable tally.

Dunk is proof that you don’t need to be with a top side to earn lots of points in Fantasy Premier League. So, if you're after a relatively cheap centre-back who is highly likely to play virtually every match this season, Lewis Dunk is exactly the sort of player you should be going after.

