Fantasy Premier League 2019-20: 5 Cheap players you should have in your FPL team

Ajax Chandler FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 // 09 Oct 2019, 17:09 IST

Chelsea's Mason Mount

It may seem like £100m is a lot to spend when you first start selecting players for your team, but it soon winds down to almost nothing, leaving you strapped for cash and desperate for the stars that you now can’t afford.

There's no need to fret, though, as, in this article, we’ll share with you five players that are both affordable and basically guaranteed to boost your points total each week.

It’s all very well splashing chunks of cash on the popular names in the Premier League, but as any experienced Fantasy Premier League manager will tell you, the real points come from the hidden gems that you can sign for chump change and watch as they pick up points like there's no tomorrow.

Without any further ado, here are five cheap players you should have in your Fantasy Premier League team.

#5 Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) - £4.7m

Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori is a 21-year-old centre-back with a very promising future ahead of him. His loan spell at Derby County last season will have undoubtedly augmented his relationship with boss Frank Lampard, who also arrived at Chelsea in the summer from Derby, and the pair’s chemistry is on show for everyone this season.

Chelsea’s two-window transfer ban means that they’ve had to make the most of what they’ve got. Thankfully, what they’ve got is a side bursting at the brim with talent, offering a wide range of positions, ages and traits for Lampard to choose from.

So, the transfer ban isn’t quite as dramatic as it sounds for the Blues. It, at last, gives the fans at Stamford Bridge a chance to see the young talents that have been putting in the work behind closed doors, or out on loan with other clubs, and they must be delighted by what they’ve seen so far.

Tomori is just one of many players who have been given that chance and flourished, and you can expect to see the defender play in most of Chelsea’s matches this season, which makes him a solid pick for an FPL‌ side.

Tomori costs just £4.7m and has bagged 19 points so far this season so he is certainly one to keep an eye on.

