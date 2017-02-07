Fantasy Premier League: Five players to pick for Gameweek 25

Sportskeeda turns scout as we bring to you our top choices for Gameweek 25

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 22:36 IST

The Armenian is a great differential option to have

A massive haul by Lukaku helped a lot of managers put up a mammoth total as the Belgian scored four past Bournemouth at Goodison Park. Chelsea continued their tirade as they beat London rivals Arsenal in a one-sided matchup that finished 3-1.

However, unlike their North London rivals, Tottenham continued their surge forward and beat Middlesbrough thanks to a penalty by Englishman Harry Kane. Manchester City new boy, Gabriel Jesus continued to shine as he scored a brace in only his second game for the Citizens.

Their rivals Manchester United also had a good outing against defending champions Leicester City, who are slowly falling into the relegation zone. Liverpool’s misery continued as they lost to Hull City 2-0 and Klopp’s boys certainly need to salvage the situation.

The race at the top doesn’t look really exciting since Chelsea lead the pack by some margin, however, the relegation battle promises to be a thriller as the bottom six teams are separated by just two points.

A friendly reminder for all managers: Arsenal, Southampton, Manchester United and Manchester City will be missing out on fixtures in Gameweek 26

On this note, Sportskeeda brings to you five FPL players for Gameweek 25 that could give you a boost.

#1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – £8.8m

The Armenian’s form has gone unnoticed and the player sits in just 2.7% of all squads. The player had an erratic start but still managed to score three goals and provide an assist so far this campaign. After a series of positive comments by Jose Mourinho about the player, we can rest assured of the fact that he will start the next game for the Red Devils.

Mkhitaryan is not just a creative outlet but has the knack of scoring some sublime goals. His form has been splendid and this makes him a part of this list.

The Red Devils host Watford at Old Trafford this coming weekend. The onus will be on Manchester United to perform since they need to somehow break into the top four and this is only possible if they take all three points from the match.

Next 3 fixtures: Watford(H), Bournemouth(H), Southampton(A)