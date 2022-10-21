Fantasy Premier League: Potential Substitutes for Reece James and Luis Diaz  

Fantasy Premier League: Potential Substitutes for Injured Popular Players ion

Fantasy Premier League managers need to monitor their squad's health and availability if they want to accumulate as many points as possible. Injuries are part of football and players are bound to not be available during various intervals in the ongoing season.

As a Fantasy Premier League manager, it is expected that you cherrypick while selecting your team as players with better performances generates higher points. It has obviously been an action-packed week in the Premier League as some top players have been ruled out for weeks.

Some of the most picked players like Reece James, Luis Diaz, Allan Saint- Maximin, and many more have all been injured. The timing is unarguably bad for FPL managers as they might have a difficult time deciding who they can use to replace these injured players. As such, we will be giving you a leg up by showing you potential replacements for these players.

Which player should be picked instead of Reece James in Fantasy Premier League?

Reece James, whose FPL price tag is currently £6.0 came off the pitch with a knee injury in Chelsea's 0-2 away win against AC Milan in the Champions League. Initial reports suggested that the injury will not keep him out for an extended period of time.

Reece James @ReeceJames The race against time is on… But we won’t give up. The race against time is on… But we won’t give up.

But it was revealed that he will undergo a rehabilitation program and is expected to be unavailable for eight weeks. Should the reported timeframe be correct, one should not hesitate to discard Reece James from your FPL squad.

There is presently a plethora of premium replacements for Chelsea's ace who are currently enjoying the form of their life. As mentioned earlier, James is currently worh £6.0 in the FPL. So, unless you have additional money in your bank, you need to get replacements who are exactly that value or less.

Keiran Trippier [£5.7] will defintiely be an apt replacement for James as he costs less and is presently the best performing defender in the FPL with 64 points. Managers who had the England international in their squad for the GW12 of the EPL will be super-excited as he got additional rewards for his brilliant performances.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



He's one to watch in GW4 preml.ge/kfn9uj



#FPL Kieran Trippier is the only defender to produce returns in each of the first three GameweeksHe's one to watch in GW4 Kieran Trippier is the only defender to produce returns in each of the first three Gameweeks 👀He's one to watch in GW4 👉 preml.ge/kfn9uj #FPL https://t.co/zO4Sz2nyYd

William Saliba is also an excellent option at a very cheap price (£5.1 million). The Frenchman has been a revelation in central defense for the Gunners and helped them keep four clean sheets in the 10 games that he has been a part of. Moreover, he has scored two goals and given an assist.

Best replacements for Luis Diaz

B/R Football @brfootball Luis Díaz is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a knee injury and won't feature again for Liverpool until after the World Cup, per @JamesPearceLFC Luis Díaz is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a knee injury and won't feature again for Liverpool until after the World Cup, per @JamesPearceLFC https://t.co/2kzyvt2rrD

The Colombia international is reportedly set to be out for six to eight weeks following a knee injury sustained in the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal. Whislt Colombia didn't qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his absence could spell more disaster for the struggling Reds as he's arguably been Liverpool's most effective player so far this season.

The Liverpool winger is one of the most popular picks in the Fantasy Premier League as he is owned by 19.1% of FPL managers. He is currently valued at £7.9 million. Hence, if you have Diaz in your FPL squad, sell him as soon as possible as there are tons of midfield options within his price range.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



points

goals

assists



Brentford and Nott'm Forest Leandro Trossard's last six matches. Tempted? 🤔pointsgoalsassistsBrentford and Nott'm Forest Leandro Trossard's last six matches. Tempted? 🤔5️⃣0️⃣ points 👏5️⃣ goals ⚽️2️⃣ assists 🅰️🔜 Brentford and Nott'm Forest https://t.co/IcyOdPlIgo

Brighton talisman Leandro Trossard is currently one of the top form players in the EPL. He has five Premier League goals to his name this season and scored a hat-trick against Jurgen Klopp's men in GW9. Apart from that, he is less expensive [£6.9 million]. As such, he'll be a suitable replacement in the Fantasy Premier League for the injured Luis Diaz.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL highest-scoring



Will you be bringing in either of them for Gameweek 13? 🤔 Thehighest-scoring #FPL midfielders so far 🤩Will you be bringing in either of them for Gameweek 13? 🤔 The 2️⃣ highest-scoring #FPL midfielders so far 🤩Will you be bringing in either of them for Gameweek 13? 🤔 https://t.co/lXbHzm2cPx

Having scored four goals and registered four assists this season, Bukayo Saka is a player every FPL manager must have in their squad. He has the same value as Diaz (£7.9 million) and has scored three goals in his last two Premier League games, including two against Liverpool. He is in excellent form and should be picked to replace Diaz.

