Fantasy Premier League: 3 Potential replacements for João Cancelo

João Cancelo, without a doubt, has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s victories at Manchester City over the years. His versatility is one of the reasons why a lot of Fantasy Premier League managers have him in their squad. He can either create an assist or score a goal.

However, the Portuguese international joined Bayern Munich after he reportedly had a heated altercation with Pep Guardiola after being benched in the FA Cup clash with Arsenal.

The former Manchester City defender completed his loan move to Bayern a few days ago, with a buy option of €70 million. Since the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 28-year-old has not been a regular starter under Guardiola, starting just two of City's last six Premier League games.

João Cancelo, whose FPL price tag is £7.1m before he left Manchester City, was owned by 30 percent of Fantasy Premier League managers. Following his departure from City, FPL managers should not hesitate to remove him from their squad.

As such, we'll be giving you three possible replacements for João Cancelo in the Fantasy Premier League.

#3 William Saliba

The French international is currently the third-best defender with the most points in the Fantasy Premier League this season. He is currently valued at £5.3 million and would be an excellent replacement for Manchester City's former wingback.

William Saliba has proven to be a tremendous asset since beginning the season at a cost of just £4.5 million. His defensive quality this season alongside Gabriel is worth noting.

#2 Fabian Schar

Fabian Schar has been an integral part of the Magpies' series of stellar outings in the Premier League this season. So far, he has a total of 99 points, making him the 13th player and the second defender with the most points.

While Schar is only selected by 17.2% of FPL managers, his brilliant performances in the last six league games have proven him to be an apt replacement for João Cancelo. The Switzerland international costs £5.2 million and has been able to amass six points in his last six PL games.

#1 Sven Botman

FPL managers can strengthen their FPL squad by adding the Dutch international to their defensive unit. Newcastle have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, having conceded only 12 goals.

He has an identical record with Fabian Schar in terms of the number of points amassed in the last six games, with the exception of their last game against West Ham, where he had two points. He has been one of the high-flying defenders this season with a total of 87 points. To crown it all, he is currently valued at £4.5 million, making him the perfect replacement for João Cancelo.

