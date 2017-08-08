Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 defenders you must pick

These defenders are a must in your FPL team.

by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 08 Aug 2017, 15:44 IST

James Milner

Defenders play an important role in the FPL. Unlike many of us, who ignore them, they can help you earn some crucial points.

There are a lot of defenders to choose from, but what one must remember is to choose those who will score or create goals. Full-backs are the best bet to go with.

#1 James Milner £6.5m

James Milner looks to have moved from being a midfielder to a full-back. This can be a welcome sign for FPL managers.

With Alberto Moreno in good form and Andrew Robertson joining the Liverpool squad, Milner could play more often in midfield and his chances of getting a goal or an assist will significantly improve.

The 31-year old struck 7 goals last season and managed to score 139 points in the FPL last season. He also managed to get 4 assists.

The player is also Liverpool's penalty taker. FPL managers would be hoping that Liverpool get as many penalties as possible!

At £6.5m, Milner could be good addition to your team.