Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 defenders you must pick
These defenders are a must in your FPL team.
Defenders play an important role in the FPL. Unlike many of us, who ignore them, they can help you earn some crucial points.
There are a lot of defenders to choose from, but what one must remember is to choose those who will score or create goals. Full-backs are the best bet to go with.
#1 James Milner £6.5m
James Milner looks to have moved from being a midfielder to a full-back. This can be a welcome sign for FPL managers.
With Alberto Moreno in good form and Andrew Robertson joining the Liverpool squad, Milner could play more often in midfield and his chances of getting a goal or an assist will significantly improve.
The 31-year old struck 7 goals last season and managed to score 139 points in the FPL last season. He also managed to get 4 assists.
The player is also Liverpool's penalty taker. FPL managers would be hoping that Liverpool get as many penalties as possible!
At £6.5m, Milner could be good addition to your team.