Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five Manchester City players you must pick

Amidst all the rotation that might happen, these players are bound to play.

by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 10 Aug 2017, 14:34 IST

City fans will be hoping for Walker to perform like he did at Spurs

Manchester City have had a complete summer overhaul so far. They have roped in many young players and have let go of the older ones.

Last season was Pep Guardiola's first ever campaign where he didn't win any trophy and is desperate not to have a repeat of that this year.

While many of us are confused as to which player will start, below are the 5 players who are definitely going to start and should be on your FPL list.

#5 Kyle Walker - £6.5

Kyle Walker played an important role for Tottenham last season. The full-back managed to assist 5 goals and was involved in the attacks more often than not.

The player will be looking to replicate, or even get better, this year. The ex-Tottenham player notched up 142 points last season.

Playing under Pep this season, Walker is expected to play more freely and should get a goal or two under his belt.

Manchester City may have conceded 39 goals last season, but having a major summer haul should change things.

Pep also spent £50m for the full-back, so it is expected that the Walker will play regularly. Priced at £6.5m, the defender is a must from Manchester City's squad.