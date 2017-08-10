Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 players who won't feature at the start of the season

These players must not be in your team for the beginning of the season.

Although close to returning back to training, the player might not be match fit

With the friendlies done and dusted, all the teams are gearing up for the start of the new season. So are the FPL managers. While many of us have picked our team, some are yet to do so.

It is important to note that some players are injured and might not feature at the start of the season. They may play later on as the season progresses, of course, but they certainly are out of the reckoning at the moment.

Here are five such big names who you shouldn't opt for at the beginning of the season.

#1 Gareth McAuley - £5m

One of the most selected defenders last season; Gareth McAuley would once again be looking to replicate his last season's form this year. However, the player got injured while on international duty in June.

West Brom manager, Toni Pulis, however, believes that he should be fit by the start of the season. McAuley though didn't play any pre-season game. So even if he recovers before the season starts, it is doubtful that he would be match fit. Thus, many expect him to be back by the second or the third gameweek.

The player notched up 131 points last season thanks to six goals. Priced at just £5m, McAuley is a steal.