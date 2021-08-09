Five PSG players Premier League’s traditional 'Big Six' should target in this window

The Lionel Messi saga is heading to a conclusion. If things don’t change drastically, he will be a PSG player next week. It has been a tale of twists and turns, but the picture is getting clearer and clearer now.

Messi was all set to sign a contract with Barcelona, only for the La Liga salary cap to become an obstacle that would see him end his 21-year association with the club.

With Messi set to earn huge wages at PSG, they might want to sell some of their players to balance the books and be in compliance with Financial Fair Play (FFP). And Premier League clubs should capitalize on this predicament.

Here are five players from PSG that Premier League clubs should target:

1. Mauro Icardi - Time to leave PSG?

Icardi during pre-season

He may not have exactly set the stage on fire for PSG last season, but there is no doubt that Mauro Icardi is a talented striker. His goal-scoring record is proof. He scores a goal in every other game.

But his attitude has always been the problem. He reportedly has a difficult relationship with his teammates and manager. Maybe it’s time to test himself in the Premier League.

Premier League champions Manchester City are still trying to replace Sergio Aguero, and Icardi could be the one who can do that. Despite Harry Kane being the preferred choice for Pep Guardiola, Tottenham are adamant that they won’t sell their captain.

With the new Premier League campaign about to kick off in a week, City might want to act quickly to sign the PSG striker to get him ready for the opening weekend.

Should Manchester City somehow convince Tottenham to part with their star striker, Icardi could find a home at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. While he may not be at the level of Kane, one thing Icardi can promise is goals.

If they can strike a cheap deal with PSG for Icardi, Spurs will have enough money to invest elsewhere in the squad.

Tottenham’s North London rivals, Arsenal, should also have a look at Icardi. With Lacazette and Aubameyang struggling, Icardi could be the man who Kieran Tiernay needs to finish the crosses he put into the box.

Over at Merseyside, Liverpool also lacks a No 9, and Icardi could be that person.

2. Julian Draxler - A move to London might change his fortunes?

Draxler in the pre-season friendly against Sevilla

Draxler may have just signed a new deal with PSG, but it is really hard to see him getting a lot of game time next season, especially with Messi coming. And for that reason alone, he might be looking for a move away from PSG.

At 27, Draxler will want to play regularly to impress his national team manager Hansi Flick, in order to throw his name in the hat for the next international break.

Draxler will be an ideal addition for Tottenham, who have struggled for creativity since Christian Eriksen left the club. They are currently looking at Damsgaard, but that could be a risky investment, especially with a reported €40m price tag.

Other targets include Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is reportedly happy to sign a new contract at AS Roma, and Marcel Sabitzer, who wants to join Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern.

He could also prove to be a shrewd addition for Arsenal, who are looking to replace the creativity of Martin Odegaard, who is set to stay at Real Madrid following the injury to Toni Kroos.

Even though Mikel Arteta prefers James Madison, the deal will cost him around £70 million. He might be tempted to pick Draxler up on a cheaper deal and invest the money in a decent striker that he desperately needs.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra