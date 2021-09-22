Florentino Perez - The dark genius of Real Madrid's controversial president

Florentino Perez is perhaps one of the most controversial figures in football history. He has achieved a cult-like status due to his arrogance and unpopular policies. He is despised and simultaneously adored by Real Madrid fans. Although his policies raise eyebrows and bring skepticism, wherever Perez goes, success follows him.

Perez was always political. He contested the elections in Spain. Later, an enterprising Perez became the Chairman and CEO of the country's largest civil engineering company, effectively him a billionaire.

Perez's controversial presidential campaign using Luis Figo

Perez signing Figo was one of the most controversial transfers of all time.

Perez's campaign for the presidency of Real Madrid was controversially centered around the signing of Luis Figo from rivals Barcelona. He promised the club that he would bring Luis Figo from Barcelona if he won the election. He tried to seize the presidency from Lorenzo Sanz by using Luis Figo as his Trojan Horse.

A brief history of Luis Figo's transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid:

Nick Miller recounts Luis Figo's complex transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid, the rise of Florentino Perez and the beginning of the Galacticos.



A brief history of Luis Figo's transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid:

Perez cunningly crafted a 1.6 million euro contract with Figo to bring him to Real Madrid from Barcelona. The terms of the contract were clear - if Perez did not win the presidential election, Figo could keep the entire money and remain in Barcelona.

For Figo, it was pretty straightforward, as Lorenzo Sanz was the favorite to win the presidential election; he could keep the money and not leave. However, Perez also included a clause - if he won the election and Figo chose to stay, he would have to pay €19 million in compensation.

Perez also made a mouth-watering promise to all the Real Madrid members. Club members could attend all the home matches for free this season if he couldn't bring Figo after winning the presidency. He would fund this operation by using the €19 million received from Figo or Barcelona as compensation if he chose to stay.

The message he sent to the Real Madrid members was clear - If I win the elections, I will make Figo come, or I will make Barcelona pay for your tickets for the entire season.

Perez's policies and economic success

Real Madrid has had a lot of success under Florentino Perez

Perez won the presidency, Figo had to come, and thus began the era of the Galacticos. With Perez, came a lot of success in the form of trophies. Perez made the club debt-free with great financial structuring. He also fully exploited the marketing potential of Real Madrid to make it a truly global club with supporters across different continents.

May 2001, Florentino sold the club's training grounds for €400.000.000 to the Spanish government, paid off the debts and decided to start the project of Valdebebas, one of the biggest and most eye catching sport cities in the world for just €100.000.000.

He signed superstars so that they could promote Real Madrid as a brand in foreign markets. This generated a lot of revenue, which in turn helped further their Galacticos project. Real Madrid have emerged as an economic superpower, ahead of all the other clubs. His policies are very well articulated.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews 🎙 Barcelona's economic vice president, Eduard Romeu: "It's possible that they (Real Madrid) could sign Mbappè and Håland. Real Madrid are a big and very strong club. The way Florentino Pérez is running the club, you have to take your hat off to him." 🎙 Barcelona's economic vice president, Eduard Romeu: "It's possible that they (Real Madrid) could sign Mbappè and Håland. Real Madrid are a big and very strong club. The way Florentino Pérez is running the club, you have to take your hat off to him." https://t.co/1HY996Sfdp

During his tenure, he won a combined total of five Champions League trophies, only one less than what the great president Santiago Bernabeu won.

Controversies surrounding Perez

Florentino Perez is always at the centre of controversies, but he does not let them affect his work

Despite his success, he is often criticized for his decisions. He was heavily criticized for the poor treatment of many club legends, such as Casillas, Ronaldo, Zidane, and Ramos. He became a devil-incarnate when he introduced the Super League project, although he proposed this radical movement to protect his club's interests.

Florentino Perez (April 2021): "It's impossible to make a signings like Haaland and Mbappe without the introduction of the Super League."

Florentino Perez (August 2021): Submits a €160M bid to sign PSG's Mbappe without the Super League even existing.



However, UEFA has had its own share of controversies. To put this into perspective, we have to scrutinize the financial activities of UEFA. Big clubs across Europe expressed their discontent with UEFA by joining hands with Perez on his Super League project. Instead of adopting a confrontational approach, UEFA must try to pacify the dissatisfied clubs in order to counter the Super League.

Then24 @then24dotcom Wladimir Andreff: " FIFA and UEFA have been contaminated by corruption and interpersonal skills" then24.com/2021/09/13/wla… Wladimir Andreff: " FIFA and UEFA have been contaminated by corruption and interpersonal skills" then24.com/2021/09/13/wla…

The legacy of Florentino Perez

Florentino Perez is a strong and dynamic leader. Only the great president Santiago Bernabeu can be brought near him in terms of presidential qualities.

Florentino Perez is bold and never hesitates to pursue unpopular policies for the greater good of the club. He manages the economic affairs of the club flawlessly. While most clubs are suffering during the pandemic, Perez's excellent management of the economy made Real Madrid register a profit despite renovating the Bernabeu.

Despite his poor reputation and controversies, Perez's name is etched onto footballing history as one of the most influential men in the game. A flawless economic genius and player of the mind game, Perez's legacy will be remembered for a long time to come.

