Over the last eight seasons, Juventus have totally dominated the topflight and monopolised the Italian league. However, AC Milan, who hitherto had been sleeping giants, seem ready to put up a good fight this season.

For the first time in many years, the Serie A title race looks like one that will go down to the last wire.

The Rossoneri sit top of the Serie A table with 13 points from a possible 15. Behind the club’s unbeaten run is Zlatan Ibrahimovic who, at 39, is still one of the best forwards in Europe.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic seems to have arrived in Milan at the right time, with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus as well. In 2018, when the Portuguese moved from Real Madrid to Turin, he openly stated that he wanted to take on a new challenge.

Ronaldo went on further to challenge eternal rival and Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi, to join him in Italy.

“I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more,” Ronaldo said, as quoted by Bleacherreport.

“For me, life is a challenge, I like it, and I like to make people happy. I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge.”

Messi surprisingly responded to Ronaldo but turned down his challenge, saying he didn’t need any change and that he was already playing for the best team in the world at Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic, though, had long subtly accepted Ronaldo’s challenge before staging a return to Serie A.

Back in December 2019 when he was asked about Ronaldo’s comments, Zlatan Ibrahimovic boldly replied that the Portuguese’s move to Juventus was no challenge.

“I said that it wasn't a challenge to join Juventus. It's not a challenge to go to one of the best teams in the world,” Zlatan told DAZN, as quoted by Bleacherreport.

"Maybe it depends on what you mean by challenge. For me, a challenge is joining a team and taking them far. That's a challenge.”

While Ronaldo hasn’t bothered to reply to the Swede, yet, Ibrahimovic backed his words with action; he went on to score 11 goals in 20 games after joining Milan for the second round of last season.

This season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic started right where he left off and he's the reason why Milan currently hold a top-spot on the league table.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has impressively netted six goals in just three Serie A games and continues to get better with each passing game.

After his two goals helped Milan land a 2-1 win over rivals, Inter, two weeks ago, Ibrahimovic boasted he was the ‘god of Milan’.

Althought is his vaunts may be an exaggeration, there’s no doubt that the king of Serie A has returned and he means business . Zlatan Ibrahimovic aims to return AC Milan to its glory days.