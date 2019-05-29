4 Premier League players who could transfer to Real Madrid this summer

Eden Hazard could be on his way to Real Madrid

A busy summer ahead is expected, as clubs plot transfer coups to strengthen their squads ahead of next season.

The Premier League's status as the richest and the most commercial football league in the world means that its clubs are more attuned to getting players from abroad for exorbitant prices. But over the years, we have also witnessed players making the cross over to LaLiga from the EPL.

The massive funds available to English clubs means that their players are paid higher than their counterparts elsewhere and as such, only the biggest clubs on the continent make bids for in-demand Premier League stars.

Real Madrid is one club which has benefited from buying Premier League players over the years, with the club having signed a total of 23 players from England, with most of them going on to achieve legendary status in the Spanish capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undeniably the greatest of them all, while Ruud van Nistelrooy, David Beckham, Steve McManaman, Luka Modric, Ricardo Carvalho, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa among others also played major roles in bringing trophies to the club.

Jonathan Woodgate, Thomas Gravesen and Michael Owen are among those that did not quite click.

For all the successes enjoyed by the club with Premier League signings, it has been a rather barren spell in recent years, with Thibaut Courtois' arrival last summer being the first transfer signing conducted between Los Blancos and Premier League clubs since Javier Hernandez's loan arrival in January 2015.

This summer, however, looks to be different, as the club has been linked with a number of Premier League players. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of four EPL stars who could play for Real Madrid next season.

#4 Sadio Mane

LMane was the joint Golden Boot winner in the EPL

Over the last three seasons, Sadio Mane has captured imaginations with his displays for Liverpool in the Premier League and beyond.

The 27-year-old had starred in the past for Red Bull Salzburg and Southampton before signing for Jurgen Klopp. And at Anfield, the Senegalese has matured into one of the most lethal forwards on the continent, forming one-third of the devastating triumvirate alongside Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino.

Together, the trio has torn opposition defences to shreds and have been the driving force behind Liverpool's recent resurgence, with Salah and Mane jointly sharing the Premier League Golden Boot for the just-concluded season with 22 goals each.

The Senegalese forward finds himself on Real Madrid's radar as the club considers him a backup option should the proposed move for Eden Hazard go south, but the possibility of the move pulling through seems unlikely seeing how well settled he is at Liverpool.

